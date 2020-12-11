December 11, 2020

Snow leopard at Kentucky zoo tests positive for coronavirus

snow leopard
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A snow leopard at a Kentucky zoo is the first in the U.S. to test positive for the coronavirus, federal officials announced Friday.

Two other at the Louisville Zoo are undergoing testing to confirm the virus, the Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories said in a statement.

Officials took samples from the three large cats after they showed signs of respiratory illness, the statement said.

All three showed mild symptoms and are being monitored closely, but are expected to make full recoveries, the Louisville Zoo said in a statement. No other animals were showing symptoms, the zoo said.

The cats were likely infected by an asymptomatic staff member, despite precautions that included caretakers wearing , officials said.

The zoo said the risk of infected animals spreading the virus to humans is considered to be low and the zoo remains open, though the snow leopard exhibit is closed while the cats recover.

Explore further

Four lions test positive for Covid at Barcelona zoo

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Snow leopard at Kentucky zoo tests positive for coronavirus (2020, December 11) retrieved 11 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-leopard-kentucky-zoo-positive-coronavirus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question about pressure cooker "jiggler weights"

Dec 10, 2020

Mirror phenomenon -- Concentric halo`s around eyes in a foggy bathroom

Dec 10, 2020

Are subspaces of Hilbert space real?

Dec 09, 2020

Valentine Monopole & Detector Constructions

Dec 09, 2020

Work done via induced charges in a grounded conductor

Dec 08, 2020

Is Light a Wave or a Particle?

Dec 07, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments