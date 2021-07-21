July 21, 2021

How do wind turbines impact Golden Eagles?

by Wiley

wind turbine
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Results from a study published in Ibis show that how close Golden Eagles will fly to wind turbines depends on habitat suitability inside and outside of a wind farm. Also, the largest impact of wind farms was a loss of Golden Eagle habitat, which could be mitigated by including the study's findings in wind farm planning.

The study included data from 59 GPS-tagged Golden Eagles before and after turbine operation at 80 across Scotland.

"Previous research on Golden Eagles, notably in the United States, has tended towards collision with turbine blades as the main consequence of their interaction with wind farms. Our study shows that across numerous wind farms in Scotland, this was not the case, but that deleterious habitat loss through avoidance of turbines was the main impact," said corresponding author D. Philip Whitfield, Ph.D., of Natural Research Ltd, in the UK.

Explore further

How to build a better wind farm
More information: Alan H. Fielding et al, Responses of dispersing GPS‐tagged Golden Eagles ( Aquila chrysaetos ) to multiple wind farms across Scotland, Ibis (2021). DOI: 10.1111/ibi.12996
Provided by Wiley
Citation: How do wind turbines impact Golden Eagles? (2021, July 21) retrieved 21 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-turbines-impact-golden-eagles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Weak or non immunity after virus or vaccine

13 hours ago

Vitamin D and COVID-19, it helps

20 hours ago

Getting a Vaccination vs Having Recovered from Covid -- Are they equivalent?

Jul 19, 2021

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

Jul 19, 2021

The borgs are coming!

Jul 19, 2021

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

Jul 18, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments