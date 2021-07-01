July 1, 2021

Rare tadpole is new to science

by Michael Addelman, University of Manchester

Rare tadpole is new to science
Credit: University of Manchester

New collaborative research led by Manchester Museum, part of The University of Manchester, has resulted in the first scientific description of an extremely rare tadpole.

The Cruziohyla calcarifer, also known as the Splendid Tree Frog or Leaf Frog, originates from Ecuador and is extremely difficult to observe in the wild. Less than 50 adult specimens have ever been found, and five of its tadpoles are currently being housed at Manchester Museum.

Almost nothing has been known of the frogs' breeding biology to date and a visual description of it in tadpole form has never existed.

Following in Germany, an extensive piece of research led by Andrew Gray of Manchester Museum, which details of the tadpole's unusual appearance, have now been published.

It is characterised in having a distinctive mouth shape and unusual markings.

Andrew Gray, Curator of Herpetology at Manchester Museum explained: "We're delighted that we can now clearly visualise the tadpole of the Cruzihyla calcarifer for the first time ever. It has a couple of distinguishing features including what looks like the letter M on its back—so it's very fitting that part of the research took place here in Manchester!

  • Rare tadpole is new to science
    Credit: University of Manchester
  • Rare tadpole is new to science
    Credit: University of Manchester
  • Rare tadpole is new to science
    Credit: University of Manchester

"Once fully grown, the adult has black and orange flanks along the body, and a brilliant yellow surround to its beautiful grey eyes.

"This work represents a wonderful collaboration between a researcher from Germany, the in Paris, and a PHD student from The University of Manchester's faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health. It also exemplifies Manchester Museum's mission to build understanding between cultures and a more sustainable world."

This break-through follows another key scientific description at Manchester Museum, where a new species to science, Sylvia's Leaf Frog was also described. The Manchester Museum was the first institution to breed that species, where the vivarium team recreate the exact conditions the frog enjoys in Costa Rica, Central America.

Explore further

Spectacular frog identified as new species
Provided by University of Manchester
Citation: Rare tadpole is new to science (2021, July 1) retrieved 1 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-rare-tadpole-science.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Delta variant

7 hours ago

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Jun 30, 2021

Why do ants need to sleep (is it because of ATP synthesis?)

Jun 30, 2021

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

Jun 29, 2021

Possible Denisovan Skull found

Jun 28, 2021

Earlier (Nov. 2019) partial genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 found, closer to bats

Jun 27, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments