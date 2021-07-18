July 18, 2021

France pledges to end chick culling in 2022

German animal rights activists throw toy chicks into a fake shredding machine to protest the killing of male chicks
German animal rights activists throw toy chicks into a fake shredding machine to protest the killing of male chicks.

France will outlaw the culling of male chicks in the poultry industry in 2022 after years of protests from animal welfare activists, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said Sunday.

Millions of male chicks are killed after hatching every year, most often by being shredded or gassed with , because they do not produce and do not grow as large as females.

Farmers say no practical and affordable ways exist to tell a chick's sex in the egg at mass production facilities, and an EU directive from 2009 authorises shredding as long as it causes "immediate" death for chicks less than 72 hours old.

But opponents denounce unnecessary cruelty and point to improving techniques for finding males before they hatch.

"As of January 1, 2022, all poultry hatcheries will have to have installed or ordered machines letting them learn a 's sex in the egg," Denormandie told the daily Le Parisien.

"2022 will be the year when shredding and gassing of male chicks ends in France," he said, saying the law would prevent the killing of 50 million male chicks every year.

The state will provide a financial aid package of 10 million euros ($11.8 million) to help farmers buy the necessary equipment, he added.

The move comes after Germany said in January that it would also ban the controversial practice next year.

Switzerland banned the shredding of live chicks last year, but still allows them to be gassed.

Explore further

Swiss government bans 'shredding' of male chicks

© 2021 AFP

Citation: France pledges to end chick culling in 2022 (2021, July 18) retrieved 18 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-france-pledges-chick-culling.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

5 hours ago

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

7 hours ago

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

7 hours ago

Getting a Vaccination vs Having Recovered from Covid -- Are they equivalent?

8 hours ago

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Jul 16, 2021

Bird ID, please (seen at at the Sweetwater Wetlands in Tucson)

Jul 16, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments