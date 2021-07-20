July 20, 2021

Faster diagnosis of deadly Hendra virus in horses

by University of Queensland

Faster diagnosis of deadly Hendra virus in horses
(L-R) UQ's Prof. Ben Ahern with a LAMP Genie III diagnostic machine, veterinary nurse Gabriella Doxey with horse Cartouche and veterinary researcher Lyndal Hulse holding the Hendra diagnostic sampling kit. Credit: University of Queensland

University of Queensland vets are diagnosing the deadly Hendra virus in horses faster than ever, developing a diagnostic point-of-care kit that can detect the pathogen in under an hour, rather than days.

Veterinarian Professor Ben Ahern said a rapid point-of-care to detect Hendra infections in horses has been sorely needed for decades.

"Hendra kills humans and horses alike—the virus spreads to horses from flying foxes, with an infected horse occasionally passing the infection on to humans," Professor Ahern said.

"Without vaccination, the virus has a case fatality rate of 57 percent among humans and 79 percent among horses—it's incredibly deadly.

"Rather than sending samples off to a lab, which risks an outbreak in the meantime, our testing protocol takes routine samples from a possibly infected horse and inactivates any virus that may be present in those samples.

"Following a heat treatment step of samples to inactivate the virus, these non-infectious samples are then tested using a handy molecular diagnostics machine—known as a LAMP Genie III—which is about the size of a box of tissues and is battery powered and completely portable.

"This process gives us results in under one hour, which is incredibly fast when compared to the many days it may take from collection of samples, getting them tested at an external lab and obtaining results.

"Horses aren't suffering in the interim and humans giving care to them can avoid becoming exposed."

Development of the point-of-care Hendra virus LAMP test has now advanced to the manufacturing stage and commercial kits are currently being produced.

Pending final approval from the Queensland Chief Veterinary Officer, the Genie machine and associated Hendra virus LAMP kits will be available for veterinarians to purchase and use.

"Due to the cost and technical training required, these tests will likely be performed by veterinarians or large equestrian bodies with veterinarian assistance," Professor Ahern said.

"However, with the mobile capacity of this testing system, they can go directly to a farm to diagnose a suspected case, expanding treatment options for horses."

Annelies McGaw, AgriFutures Australia Manager, Research—a key partner involved in funding the development of the kits—said the project was a big win for horse and human health.

"AgriFutures Thoroughbred Horses Program invests in research and development that improves the profitability and sustainability of the Australian thoroughbred industry, meaning the health of our farmers, stablehands, farriers and is critical," Ms McGaw said.

"This research has resulted in timely and tangible solutions for the thousands of people working in horse-related industries across the country, and we're thrilled to see these tests becoming a reality.

"We're extremely proud of the research and development we get to work on, not just within the thoroughbred horse industry, but across the Australian agricultural landscape."

Equestrian NSW CEO Bruce Farrar said that, as a significant funder of the project, they were delighted with the progress made by Professor Ahern and his team.

"We look forward to the roll out of the testing kits, to provide a safer and faster diagnosis of suspected Hendra viruses cases."

Explore further

Scientist develops a rapid test for the Hendra virus in horses
Provided by University of Queensland
Citation: Faster diagnosis of deadly Hendra virus in horses (2021, July 20) retrieved 20 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-faster-diagnosis-deadly-hendra-virus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Vitamin D and COVID-19, it helps

7 hours ago

Getting a Vaccination vs Having Recovered from Covid -- Are they equivalent?

16 hours ago

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

17 hours ago

The borgs are coming!

Jul 19, 2021

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

Jul 18, 2021

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Jul 18, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments