July 8, 2021

How experiencing diverse emotions impacts students

by Wiley

students
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Experiencing a variety of positive emotions—or emodiversity—may benefit high school students, according to a study published in the British Journal of Educational Psychology.

Positive emodiversity was associated with greater engagement (which has cognitive, behavioral, and emotional components) and .

The diversity of negative emotions, such as experiencing anxiety and frustration, did not seem to provide any motivational benefits.

"Students with greater positive emodiversity have a more diverse emotional life, which perhaps helps them respond and adapt specifically to various school situations," said corresponding author Cherry Eron Frondozo, of The Education University of Hong Kong.

More information: Ronnel B. King et al, Variety is the spice of life: How emotional diversity is associated with better student engagement and achievement, British Journal of Educational Psychology (2021). DOI: 10.1111/bjep.12436
Provided by Wiley
Citation: How experiencing diverse emotions impacts students (2021, July 8) retrieved 8 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-experiencing-diverse-emotions-impacts-students.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
