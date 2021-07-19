July 19, 2021

Bonding's next top model: Projecting bond properties with machine learning

by University of Tokyo

Bonding's next top model -- Projecting bond properties with machine learning
Researchers from The University of Tokyo Institute of Industrial Science report a machine learning-based model for predicting the bonding properties of materials. Credit: Institute of Industrial Science, the University of Tokyo

Designing materials that have the necessary properties to fulfill specific functions is a challenge faced by researchers working in areas from catalysis to solar cells. To speed up development processes, modeling approaches can be used to predict information to guide refinements. Researchers from The University of Tokyo Institute of Industrial Science have developed a machine learning model to determine characteristics of bonded and adsorbed materials based on parameters of the individual components. Their findings are published in Applied Physics Express.

Factors such as the length and strength of bonds in materials play crucial roles in determining the structures and properties we experience on the macroscopic scale. The ability to easily predict these characteristics is therefore valuable when designing new materials.

The density of states (DOS) is a parameter that can be calculated for individual atoms, molecules, and materials. Put simply, it describes the options available to the electrons that arrange themselves in a material. A modeling approach that can take this information for selected components and produce useful data for the desired product—with no need to make and analyze the material—is an attractive tool.

The researchers used a approach—where the model refines its response without —to predict four different properties of products from the DOS information of the individual components. Although the DOS has been used as a descriptor to establish single parameters before, this is the first time multiple different properties have been predicted.

"We were able to quantitatively predict the , bond length, number of covalent electrons, and the Fermi energy after bonding for three different general types of system," explains study first author Eiki Suzuki. "And our predictions were very accurate across all of the properties."

Because the calculation of DOS of an isolated state is less complex than for bonded systems, the analysis is relatively efficient. In addition, the neural network model used performed well even when only 20% of the dataset was used for training.

"A significant advantage of our is that it is general and can be applied to a wide variety of systems," study corresponding author Teruyasu Mizoguchi explains. "We believe that our findings could make a significant contribution to numerous development processes, for example in catalysis, and could be particularly useful in newer research areas such as nano clusters and nanowires."

The article, "Accurate Prediction of Bonding Properties by a Machine Learning-based Model using Isolated States Before Bonding", was published in Applied Physics Express.

Explore further

Machine learning aids in materials design
More information: "Accurate Prediction of Bonding Properties by a Machine Learning-based Model using Isolated States Before Bonding", Applied Physics Express, DOI: 10.35848/1882-0786/ac083b
Provided by University of Tokyo
Citation: Bonding's next top model: Projecting bond properties with machine learning (2021, July 19) retrieved 19 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-bonding-bond-properties-machine.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Effective molecular Hamiltonian and Hund cases

2 hours ago

How to measure a 10 Hz energy splitting of two energy levels

4 hours ago

Valence and conduction bands in five band Hamiltonian

5 hours ago

What is scattering time?

Jul 16, 2021

Typical binding energies of sigma-orbitals

Jul 15, 2021

Atomic Structure -- Why does transition energy decrease with increase in orbit number?

Jul 10, 2021

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

User comments