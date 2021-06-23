June 23, 2021

Video: How to awkwardly interact with people at a bar using chemistry

by American Chemical Society

How to awkwardly interact with people at a bar using chemistry (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

With pandemic restrictions lifting in the U.S., we're starting to get back out in the world, meeting up with friends and coworkers at restaurants and bars.

If you're worried you forgot how to talk to other humans, this episode is for you!:

Explore further

Sweden unveils plan to ease virus restrictions
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: How to awkwardly interact with people at a bar using chemistry (2021, June 23) retrieved 23 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-video-awkwardly-interact-people-bar.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is the IUPAC name of this organic compound?

5 hours ago

Buffers -- Need both a salt and the conjugate acid/base of the anion/cation?

Jun 20, 2021

What is the surface of fridge door made from?

Jun 18, 2021

I have no idea why this is an enantiomer

Jun 15, 2021

Borax Ant Baits and Sand

Jun 15, 2021

Polarity of Propan-1-ol and Propan-2-ol

Jun 14, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments