June 21, 2021

Scientists invent an artificial nose for continuous bacterial monitoring

by Americans for Ben-Gurion University

bacteria
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team of scientists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) have invented an artificial nose that is capable of continuous bacterial monitoring, which has never been previously achieved and could be useful in multiple medical, environmental and food applications.

The study was published in Nano-Micro Letters.

"We invented an artificial nose based on unique carbon nanoparticles ("carbon dots") capable of sensing and detecting bacteria through the volatile metabolites the emit into the air," says lead researcher Prof. Raz Jelinek, BGU vice president for Research & Development, member of the BGU Department of Chemistry and the Ilse Katz Institute for Nanoscale Science and Technology, and the incumbent of the Carole and Barry Kaye Chair in Applied Science.

The patent-pending technology has many applications including identifying bacteria in and buildings; speeding lab testing and breath-based diagnostic testing; identifying "good" vs. pathogenic bacteria in the microbiome; detecting food spoilage and identifying poisonous gases.

"BGU has a remarkable track record of sensor development, which has infinite possibilities for real-life application," says Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) Chief Executive Officer Doug Seserman. "Our renowned multi-disciplinary research efforts continue to ignite innovation, addressing some of the world's most pressing issues."

The uses and electrodes to sense and distinguish vapor molecules and record the changes in capacitance onto interdigitated electrodes (IDEs) coated with carbon dots (C dots). The resulting C-dot-IDE platform constitutes a versatile and powerful vehicle for gas sensing in general, and bacterial monitoring in particular. Machine learning can be applied to train the sensor to identify different gas molecules, individually or in mixtures, with high accuracy.

Explore further

Molecular tweezers that attack antibiotic resistant bacteria
More information: Nitzan Shauloff et al, Sniffing Bacteria with a Carbon-Dot Artificial Nose, Nano-Micro Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1007/s40820-021-00610-w
Provided by Americans for Ben-Gurion University
Citation: Scientists invent an artificial nose for continuous bacterial monitoring (2021, June 21) retrieved 21 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-scientists-artificial-nose-bacterial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Buffers -- Need both a salt and the conjugate acid/base of the anion/cation?

Jun 20, 2021

What is the surface of fridge door made from?

Jun 18, 2021

I have no idea why this is an enantiomer

Jun 15, 2021

Borax Ant Baits and Sand

Jun 15, 2021

Polarity of Propan-1-ol and Propan-2-ol

Jun 14, 2021

What is the IUPAC name of this organic compound?

Jun 12, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments