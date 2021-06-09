June 9, 2021

Researchers reveal relationship between magnetic field and supercapacitors

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers reveal relationship between magnetic field and supercapacitors
Figure 1. The drawing of test apparatus and capacitance changes at different scan rates in different electrolytes under magnetic field. Credit: LICP

Since energy storage devices are often used in a magnetic field environment, scientists regularly explore how an external magnetic field affects the charge storage of nonmagnetic aqueous carbon-based supercapacitor systems.

Recently, an experiment designed by Prof. Yan Xingbin's group from the Lanzhou Institute of Chemical Physics (LICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has revealed that applying an external can induce capacitance change in aqueous acidic and alkaline electrolytes, but not in neutral electrolytes. The experiment also shows that the force field can explain the origin of the magnetic field effect.

This new discovery establishes a relationship between magnetic fields and supercapacitors, and provides insight into the transport behavior of ions in aqueous electrolytes.

Carbon-based supercapacitors are among the most prominent electrochemical because of their excellent power output and superior cycle life. During the charging/discharging process, the difference in between the positive and negative electrodes generates a magnetic field based on Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction.

Moreover, supercapacitors are often used in that generates a magnetic field as well. However, whether the magnetic field affects the charge storage of supercapacitors was not yet clear before this experiment.

Researchers reveal relationship between magnetic field and supercapacitors
Figure 2. The variation of capacitances and the forced convection mechanism of ions in KOH and H2SO4 electrolytes under magnetic field. Credit: LICP

In this work, the researchers first reported that the indeed affects the charge storage of a nonmagnetic aqueous carbon-based system, thus overcoming the negligible effect of the magnetic field on nonmagnetic electrochemical systems.

According to the researchers, the direction and intensity of the magnetic field, concentration of electrolytes and voltammetry sweep all affect the capacitance change in acidic and alkaline electrolytes.

In addition, a quantitative relationship among the limiting at the electrode/electrolyte interface, the intensity of the magnetic field, and the concentration and viscosity of the electrolytes was identified, which provided a completely new insight into the charge transport behavior of supercapacitors.

"By establishing the relationship between magnetic fields and supercapacitors, we were able to deeply understand the transport behavior of ions in aqueous electrolytes. We expect to apply magnetic field-enhanced electrochemistry to other energy storage devices," said Prof. Yan.

The results were published online in Cell Reports Physical Science in an article entitled "Magnetic field induced capacitance change of aqueous carbon-based supercapacitors."

Explore further

Scientists develop low-temperature resisting aqueous zinc-based batteries
More information: Li Zhang et al, Magnetic field-induced capacitance change in aqueous carbon-based supercapacitors, Cell Reports Physical Science (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrp.2021.100455
Journal information: Cell Reports Physical Science

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers reveal relationship between magnetic field and supercapacitors (2021, June 9) retrieved 9 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-reveal-relationship-magnetic-field-supercapacitors.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Heat Transfer - Critical Radius of Insulation

Jun 08, 2021

Fluorescence of a laser vs its pulse duration

Jun 07, 2021

Temperature vs moisture content to sustain a fire in a given material?

Jun 06, 2021

Symmetry of parity: Mistake in the experiment?

Jun 05, 2021

Lagrangian mechanics - rotating rod

Jun 05, 2021

Magnet repulsive force -- how long does it last?

Jun 05, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments