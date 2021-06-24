June 24, 2021

Natto: A bacteria-fighting, all-natural probiotic

by Osaka City University

natto
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

It's sticky. It's stinky. It's good for you. Natto has been a Japanese staple for generations. But why has this dish made of fermented soybeans been gracing the tables in Japan for so long? While the answer may vary depending on who you ask, researchers have discovered their own compelling reason—natto may help in combatting certain bacterial infections, increasing overall longevity of those who eat it.

A research group led by Professor Eriko Kage-Nakadai from Osaka City University fed the larva of Caenorhabditis elegans, a small worm, a diet that included the used to make natto—Bacillus subtilis var. natto. When the worms reached adulthood, they were infected with two kinds of gram-positive bacteria, Staphylococcus aureus and Enterococcus faecalis, and in both cases the B. subtilis (natto)-fed worms survived longer than the control group. Their results were published in the Journal of Applied Microbiology.

"The probiotic B. subtilis has been shown to successfully eradicate the pathogen S. aureus in humans," states Rina Katayama, lead author of the study, "so we were curious if the variation of B. subtilis found in natto also had a similar effect with S. aureus as well as other gram-positive bacteria." The team also tested the worms with other strains of B. subtilis and, "we found that while they also increased host survival, the natto variation conferred the longest survival time," states Prof. Nakadai.

While this is great news for cultures with a history of consuming natto and for those interesting in joining in, there are some things to note. The team fed a batch of with the natto probiotic after they had reached adulthood and found no effect on preventing or alleviating bacterial infections, suggesting there are critical stages in development that are particularly beneficial to consume B. subtilis (natto).

Also, the team tested the probiotic against the gram-negative bacteria Salmonella enterica and did not find any positive effect on host survival, suggesting B. subtilis (natto) is not a panacea for all bacterial infection, but selects against specific ones.

"While there is still much to explore and understand regarding the effect the bacteria has on humans," states Katayama, "to the best of our knowledge, this is the first study to show that B. subtilis (natto) confers specific resistance against ."

Explore further

Video: Natto, the stinky, slimy soybean snack
More information: R. Katayama et al, Bacillus subtilis var. natto increases the resistance of Caenorhabditis elegans to gram‐positive bacteria, Journal of Applied Microbiology (2021). DOI: 10.1111/jam.15156
Provided by Osaka City University
Citation: Natto: A bacteria-fighting, all-natural probiotic (2021, June 24) retrieved 25 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-natto-bacteria-fighting-all-natural-probiotic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Impedance change in matter from ionizing radiation?

1 hour ago

Covid Delta variant

3 hours ago

Covid-19 test status after vaccination

8 hours ago

Color of eyes : mutation due to evolution or racial selection?

Jun 23, 2021

Delaying a COVID vaccine’s second dose boosts immune response

Jun 23, 2021

"Can Oligonucleotides Target RNA Splicing to Treat Disease?" from OTS

Jun 23, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments