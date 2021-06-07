June 7, 2021

Honey bee sting: Key aspect of bee defense against hornets

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Honey bee sting: Key aspect of bee defense against hornets
Figure 1. (A) An A. cerana guard attempting to sting (yellow circle) a V. velutina worker that has already been naturally stung in its thorax by another A. cerana (red circle). (B) An A. mellifera sting left in the veracervix of a fresh dead hornet (red circle). (C) A hornet restrained in wax that is about to be experimentally stung by an A. mellifera guard.

Heat balling is an ingenious defense that has co-evolved to protect multiple honey bee species from hornet predators. Previous studies have shown that high temperature, increased concentration of CO2, and blockage of the hornet's respiratory system contribute to hornet death. However, the role of stinging by bees and hornets in heat balling remains relatively unexplored.

In a study published in Biology, researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) demonstrated that honey bee stings can kill a predator by stinging the neck-like veracervix, and the combination of stinging and the high temperature generated by balling also contributed to hornet death.

The researchers surveyed dead hornets near and inside honey bee colonies and found stings in multiple locations in hornet bodies, but most frequently in an intersegmental neck-like region, the veracervix.

They found that the hornet survival decreased as the number of bee stings increased. Both heat and sting type significantly decreased hornet survival. However, there was no significant interaction of heat and type and thus no synergistic effect.

Moreover, temperature played a key role. When the hornets heated to 44 degrees Celsius, the average heat ball temperature, the survival reduced 57 percent compared to being stung and maintained at ambient air temperature (21 degrees Celsius). Increased alone significantly reduced hornet survival by 25 percent at three hours.

Finally, none of the hornets stung in the veracervix retained the bee stings. Therefore, it may underestimate the role of bee stinging by simply censuring the number of stings retained on dead hornets.

"Our study provides the first evidence that bee stings are a key aspect of bee defense against hornets" said Tan Ken, principal investigator of the study.

Explore further

Another Asian giant hornet found in northwestern Washington
More information: Gaoying Gu et al, Lethality of Honey Bee Stings to Heavily Armored Hornets, Biology (2021). DOI: 10.3390/biology10060484
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Honey bee sting: Key aspect of bee defense against hornets (2021, June 7) retrieved 7 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-honey-bee-key-aspect-defense.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

6 hours ago

Are there any simple tests to authenticate vaccines at a remote vaccination site?

12 hours ago

Chances of False Positive on PCR test (Covid 19)

Jun 06, 2021

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Jun 06, 2021

How dangerous is the radiation exposure in graduate school?

Jun 04, 2021

Can I trust this article from Duke on mice and OCD?

Jun 04, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments