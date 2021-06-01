June 1, 2021

Bridging the knowledge gap on the evolution of Asian monsoons

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Bridging the knowledge gap on the evolution of Asian monsoons during 26-16 ma
Graphical abstract. Credit: The Innovation (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.xinn.2021.100110

As an important part of global atmospheric circulation, the Asian monsoon greatly affects the ecological system and social economy in Asia. However, the evolution and related driving forces of the Asian monsoon before the Miocene are still controversial.

A collaborative team led by Prof. Wang Yufei from the Institute of Botany, Prof. Deng Tao from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, and Prof. Liu Xiaodong from the Institute of Earth Environment of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reconstructed the precipitation data of central Tibet during about 26-16 million years ago (Ma) by applying the coexistence approach to sedimentary pollen data, and detected an intensified Asian monsoon during this time.

The study was published in The Innovation.

Paleoclimate modeling showed that the study area in central Tibet was located at ~22.27 °N ~25 Ma, where the climate was controlled by the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) in summer but not in winter.

Similar to the generation mechanism of modern tropical monsoon, a monsoon climate developed in central Tibet during the Late Oligocene to Early Miocene under the influence of the ITCZ.

Through at the 95% confidence level with a Monte Carlo test, the researchers revealed that the Asian monsoon fluctuated in ~1.35 Ma and ~0.33 Ma cycles, which appeared to correspond to the eccentricity with a ~0.4 Ma cycle and the obliquity amplitude with a ~1.2 Ma cycle during 26-16 Ma.

This coupling relationship suggested that the fluctuations in the Asian monsoon during 26-16 Ma could be attributed to the long-period cyclicities in obliquity (~1.2 Ma).

These findings provide climate data that can be used to understand the Asian monsoon evolution during the Late Oligocene to Early Miocene and highlight the effects of paleogeographic patterns and long-period orbital forcings on the tectonic-scale evolution of the Asian .

Explore further

New findings shed light on major environmental shift by Middle Eocene in Southern China
More information: Gan Xie et al, Bridging the knowledge gap on the evolution of the Asian monsoon during 26–16 Ma, The Innovation (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.xinn.2021.100110
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Bridging the knowledge gap on the evolution of Asian monsoons (2021, June 1) retrieved 1 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-bridging-knowledge-gap-evolution-asian.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

May 31, 2021

More info about natural nuclear fission going critical 2 Million years ago?

May 30, 2021

A water-covered planet

May 30, 2021

Uncertainties in climate models

May 29, 2021

Chicxulub impact minute-by-minute

May 25, 2021

Mount Nyiragongo eruption in DR Congo!

May 25, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments