March 23, 2021

Scientists study potential volcanic impacts on future global land monsoon precipitation changes

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists study potential volcanic impacts on future global land monsoon precipitation changes
Changes of global land monsoon precipitation in projections with different eruption scenarios. (Image by MAN Wenmin) 

Scientists have found global precipitation significantly decreased in the year following large volcanic eruptions, as evidenced by paleoclimate reconstructions and historical observations. Decreased precipitation is a robust post-volcano eruption signal in the monsoon climate, and scientists want to explore volcanos' roles in future climate. However, major volcanic eruptions are generally not included in current model projection scenarios because they are inherently unpredictable events.

An international cooperative study led by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reveals the potential volcanic impacts on the future changes of global land monsoon (GLM) precipitation in different projection periods and different monsoon subdomains.

The team used 60 plausible eruption scenarios sampled from reconstructed volcanic proxies over the past 2,500 years, and found that episodic volcanic forcing not only leads to a 10% overall reduction of the GLM precipitation, but also causes larger ensemble spread (~20%) compared to no-volcanic and constant background-volcanic scenarios. Changes in monsoon circulation in the aftermath of match the global warming response patterns well with opposite sign.

Moreover, volcanic activity is projected to delay the time of emergence of anthropogenic GLM precipitation changes by five years on average over about 60% of the GLM area.

This study, published in Earth's Future, is a step toward incorporating volcanic forcing in projections in a systematic and realistic way.

"I hope it can help develop creditable projection of future changes of global monsoon, and understand climate projection uncertainty related to the unknown future ." Said Dr. MAN Wenmin, the lead author of the study.

Explore further

Volcanic eruptions had large and persistent impacts on global hydroclimate over the last millennium
More information: Wenmin Man et al. Potential Influences of Volcanic Eruptions on Future Global Land Monsoon Precipitation Changes, Earth's Future (2021). DOI: 10.1029/2020EF001803
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists study potential volcanic impacts on future global land monsoon precipitation changes (2021, March 23) retrieved 23 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-scientists-potential-volcanic-impacts-future.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

13 hours ago

Mw 7.0 NE Honshu, Japan NOW

Mar 20, 2021

A question about the parameters/constants entering climate models

Mar 19, 2021

USGS Cautions: Prepare NOW for Non-Imminent Eruption of Mauna Loa

Mar 18, 2021

Brockenspectre - foreboding optical illusion in misty mountains

Mar 16, 2021

Mag 6.0 and 5.4 Earthquakes, South Sandwich Islands, S. Atlantic

Mar 15, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments