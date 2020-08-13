August 13, 2020

Spread of monsoon circulation changes explains uncertainty in global land monsoon precipitation projection

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Spread of monsoon circulation changes explains uncertainty in global land monsoon precipitation projection
Changes of global land summer monsoon precipitation in historical climate simulation and four SSPs projections of CMIP6 multimodel ensemble (MME). Changes are relative to the 1995-2014 mean. The bars represent the MME and uncertainty in the 2080-2099. Units: %. Credit: Ziming Chen

Researchers from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that the projected uncertainty of the precipitation increase over global land monsoon regions by the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 (CMIP6) models was mainly due to the spread of circulation changes across models.

Their study was published in Geophysical Research Letters on June 9.

Billions of people living in global land monsoon regions rely on freshwater resources from . Monsoon rainfall may cause drought and flood disasters, influencing the livelihood of populations. A reliable and accurate projection is needed.

In the CMIP6, four new projected scenarios (SSP1-2.6, SSP2-4.5, SSP3-7.0 and SSP5-8.5) reflect a set of alternative futures of social and economic development.

The researchers found that the global land monsoon summer precipitation increased under all scenarios, by about 2.54% and 5.75% in the lowest (SSP1-2.6) and highest (SSP5-8.5) emission scenarios, respectively. The enhancement was caused by thermodynamic responses due to increased moisture.

"The global land monsoon region is dominated by ascending motion in summer. The increased moisture caused by can result in the increase of vertical moisture advection and contribute to the wetting trend in summer, which is also called the 'wet-get-wetter' mechanism," said Ziming Chen from IAP, the first author of the paper.

Meanwhile, the spread in the projection was larger for higher emission scenarios. In addition, such spread was also larger than that in the previous CMIP projection. More importantly, the spread was related to the uncertainty of monsoon circulation changes.

Circulation changes should be related to the changes of sea surface temperature (SST). But in an experiment which prescribes a uniform SST warming, the spread in the monsoon circulation changes is still evident.

"This study emphasizes the importance of reliable prediction of changes, to ensure that future projections of global land patterns are suitable for use by policymakers," added Chen.

Explore further

Rainy season tends to begin earlier in Northern Central Asia
More information: Ziming Chen et al, Global Land Monsoon Precipitation Changes in CMIP6 Projections, Geophysical Research Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1029/2019GL086902
Journal information: Geophysical Research Letters

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Spread of monsoon circulation changes explains uncertainty in global land monsoon precipitation projection (2020, August 13) retrieved 13 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-monsoon-circulation-uncertainty-global-precipitation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

Aug 11, 2020

Earthquake; Sparta, NC; 5.1

Aug 09, 2020

Center of Isaias passes near, pressure drop graph local weather

Aug 04, 2020

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Jul 30, 2020

Silence of Canadian Cities: COVID19 Lockdown and Seismic Vibrations

Jul 28, 2020

Hypothetical discussion on the effect of magnetic fields on planets

Jul 28, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments