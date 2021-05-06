May 6, 2021

Random close packing or jamming of spheres in a container

by Osaka University

Random close packing or jamming of spheres in a container
Fig1: Configuration of a hard-sphere glass close to jamming. For a comparison, the close packed structure of the crystalline face-centered cubic (FCC) configuration is also shown on the right-hand side. Credit: Osaka University

Scientists at the theoretical institutes, Chinese Academy of Science and Cybermedia Center at Osaka University performed extensive computer simulations to generate and examine random packing of spheres. They show that the "jamming" transition, in which a free-flowing material becomes stuck, occurs with universal features despite the diversity of their details. This work may shed light on the physics of amorphous materials and optimization problems in computer science which are intimately related to the mathematics of sphere packings.

How many oranges can fit in a spherical bowl? This seemingly prosaic question actually leads to a fascinating topic of efficient packing theory and the concept of "jamming." While it is known that spheres can be packed regularly to take up a maximum of 74% of the volume, the corresponding limit for random packings is thought to be around 64%, but this has not been proved. The solution is related to the ability of certain soft matter materials, including sand, colloid, foam, or polymers to become jammed by compression or shear. You can experiment for yourself using a box of cereal that will suddenly stop pouring.

Now, the team used simulated collections of frictionless spheres on supercomputers and found that jammed states can be obtained either by compression or by shear in a broad range of densities larger than 64% and with a broad range of anisotropies. They found, the diverse jammed states are all at the verge of mechanical stability and exhibit the same critical properties. "We demonstrated that compression and shear-jammed frictionless packings can be described under a unified framework," first author Yuliang Jin says. This implies the marginal stability is the robust, key mechanism which underlies jamming.

Random close packing or jamming of spheres in a container
Fig2: Average number of particles at distance r from the center of a particle. Data from different jammed states of various densities, obtained via combinations of compression and shear, follow a common universal curve. From the left panel, it can be seen that the average contact number of the various jammed states is 6, which implies they are just marginally stable. From the right panel, it can be seen that the distribution of the distances between adjacent particles, which are almost in contact with each other, follows a universal power law. Credit: Osaka University

In this research, the refers to the number of neighbors a has. The team showed that plots of the coordination number at various distances collapse onto the same curve regardless of particle density of the jammed states. "The densest packing of spheres represents a unique structure. Conversely, random packing, as with the atoms in a glass, can lead to arrangements with various densities depending on the method of and shear applied," senior author Hajime Yoshino says. This research, which sheds light on the efficient packing of solid objects, may lead to new ideas for the industrial production of glasses, foams, and other jammable materials.

Explore further

Jam-packed: A novel microscopic approach to amorphous solids
More information: Yuliang Jin et al. A jamming plane of sphere packings, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2021794118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Osaka University
Citation: Random close packing or jamming of spheres in a container (2021, May 6) retrieved 6 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-random-spheres.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Rubber soled slippers generating static electricity

4 hours ago

Telescoping antenna -- why is there a knob on top?

May 03, 2021

Meaning of Multiplication and Division in Physics

May 03, 2021

Smoke Alarms and radiation from them

May 03, 2021

Calculating distance between lux meter and light source

May 03, 2021

Radiation leak test instruments

May 01, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments