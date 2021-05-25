May 25, 2021

Pubs and coffee shops must capitalize on flexible workers' increased desire for work and social balance

by Luke Lambert, City University London

coffee shop work
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A new study by the Business School (formerly Cass), City, University of London and Goldsmiths, University of London has found that flexible workers increasingly value 'third space' environments—pubs, coffee shops, bars—as they work remotely.

This research finds that venues that strike a balance between a feeling of home and work are best received, with many third places not meeting the requirements of customer-workers. For example, they do not have a reliable Wi-Fi connection, available plugs, or back-supporting chairs, meaning customer-workers won't visit regularly.

More than a quarter of the UK workforce are now considered 'flexible workers," a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This has fueled the number of customer-workers—customers who perform work-related tasks and activities in commercial places not primarily intended for work—for those who do not wish or are unable to work from home or do not have access to an office space. This has resulted in the creation of popular social media hashtags #pubdesking or #workfrombars.

Dr. Laetitia Mimoun and Dr. Adele Gruen visited 36 , including coffee houses, pubs, hotel bars, churches, museums, libraries, and train stations and interviewed their managers and customers who regularly frequent third places. They found that these spaces offer:

  • better productivity and greater motivation than home working
  • ensure better relationship between staff and clients
  • play a societal role by providing isolated/lonely workers with access to the health and wellbeing benefits of socializing, even possibly increasing the likelihood of romantic encounters
  • provide opportunities for flexible workers to accumulate symbolic and identity benefits.

The study recommends that, dependent on their locality and current clientele, venues make changes to manage these customers and their potential value.

These recommendations include:

  • avoiding rules and signs which can deter customers and stress out staff, such as "no laptop between 12 and 2 pm"
  • using environmental cues such as placing plugs and booths in usually empty or calm areas to attract customer-workers and covers on tables at lunchtime to show that the atmosphere has changed
  • using long tables and booths to facilitate sociality between customer-workers
  • bringing a feeling of home to the workplace with the offer of food and coffee and special daily offers.

Lead researcher Dr. Laetitia Mimoun, lecturer in marketing at the Business School, believes now is the time for owners and proprietors to look at their business model if they want to capitalize on the number of customer-workers looking for alternative workspaces.

"Customer-workers can be enormously valuable for if managed successfully. This study shows that people do have fatigue from working at home but enjoy the social aspects flexible working can offer.

"In the hustle and bustle of the cosmopolitan City, workers are able to find the identity that they have been unable to find in an emptier work office or uninspiring home workspace.

"Practitioners and customer-workers can both benefit from the creation of these spaces, but now is the time for owners to act if they want to catch these new customers."

"Customer Work Practices and the Productive Third Place," by Dr. Laetitia Mimoun, lecturer in marketing at the Business School (formerly Cass) and Dr. Adèle Gruen, Institute of Management Studies, Goldsmiths, University of London is published in the Journal of Service Research.

Explore further

Who will be the winners and losers of flexible working?
More information: Laetitia Mimoun et al, Customer Work Practices and the Productive Third Place, Journal of Service Research (2021). DOI: 10.1177/10946705211014278
Journal information: Journal of Service Research

Provided by City University London
Citation: Pubs and coffee shops must capitalize on flexible workers' increased desire for work and social balance (2021, May 25) retrieved 25 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-pubs-coffee-capitalize-flexible-workers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments