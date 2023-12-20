Journal of Service Research is a peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes papers in the field of Business. The journal s editor is Katherine Lemon (Boston College). It has been in publication since 1998 and is currently published by SAGE Publications. Journal of Service Research is abstracted and indexed in, among other databases: SCOPUS, and the Social Sciences Citation Index. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor is 1.615, ranking it 39 out of 101 journals in the category ‘Business’.

Publisher SAGE Publications Country United Kingdom History 1998-present Website http://www.sagepub.com/journalsProdDesc.nav?prodId=Journal200746 Impact factor 1.615 (2010)

