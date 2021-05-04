May 4, 2021

Platform to evaluate congestion pricing policies on population segments by time of day in New York City

by NYU Tandon School of Engineering

new york city
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Evaluation of the demand for emerging transportation technologies and policies can vary by time of day due to spillbacks on roadways, rescheduling of travelers' activity patterns, and shifting to other modes that affect the level of congestion. These effects are not well-captured with static travel demand models.

Chow and his team calibrated and validated the first open-source multi-agent simulation model for New York City, called MATSim-NYC, to support agencies in evaluating policies such as . The simulation-based virtual test bed is loaded with a "synthetic" 2016 population of over eight million people, calibrated in a prior study. Model validation using transit stations and road links is comparable to NYPBM.

In a study published in Transport Policy, the researchers used the model to evaluate a congestion plan proposed by the Regional Plan Association, and found a much higher (127K) car trip reduction compared to the RPA report (59K). The team discovered that the Association's pricing would impact the making trips within Manhattan differently from the population segment of trips outside Manhattan: benefits from congestion reduction benefit the former by about 110%+ more than the latter.

The simulation can show that 37.3% of the Manhattan segment would be negatively impacted by the pricing compared to 39.9% of the non-Manhattan segment, which has implications for redistribution of congestion pricing revenues. The citywide travel consumer surplus decreases when the congestion pricing goes up from $9.18 to $14 both ways even as it increases for the Charging-related population segment. This implies that increasing pricing from $9.18 to $14 benefits Manhattanites at the expense of the rest of the city.

RPA congestion pricing policy would have net increase in consumer surplus. The results suggest toll revenue redistribution should focus on outer boroughs.

Provided by NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Citation: Platform to evaluate congestion pricing policies on population segments by time of day in New York City (2021, May 4) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-platform-congestion-pricing-policies-population.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Road pricing most effective in reducing vehicle emissions
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

2 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

9 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

15 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

16 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)