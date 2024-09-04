The New York University Tandon School of Engineering, is the second oldest private engineering and technology school in the United States. The school dates back to 1854 when its predecessor institutions, the University of the City of New York School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute, were founded. The school's main campus is in Brooklyn's MetroTech Center, an urban academic-industrial research park. It is one of several engineering schools that were founded based on a European polytechnic university model in the 1800s, in response to the increasing industrialization of the United States. It has been a key center of research in the development of microwave, wireless, radar, electronics in general, polymers, industrial engineering and operations research and the US space program.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

