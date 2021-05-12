May 12, 2021

COVID lockdowns exacerbated racist policing in the UK, say experts

by University of Manchester

police
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The nationwide coronavirus lockdowns and enhancement of police powers have disproportionately harmed communities of color, according to a new briefing paper by the Center on the Dynamics of Ethnicity (CoDE) at The University of Manchester.

A Collision of Crises: Racism, Policing and the COVID-19 Pandemic shows that in response to the , the UK government introduced unprecedented police powers under the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations and the Coronavirus Act (2020). But according to CoDE, the policing of the pandemic reflects historical patterns, resulting in the greatest impact on racially minoritised communities, with new police powers adding to and exacerbating pre-existing forms of racist policing.

"The last year has seen the crisis in policing meet and interact with the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic," said lead author Dr. Scarlet Harris, Research Associate at CoDE. "Emerging research findings point to the dangers of further empowering in this context, and to the impact on racially minoritised communities in particular. This briefing paper sets the scene for our full report, which will be published in July."

A Collision of Crises is part of CoDE's ongoing study from the perspective of people 'policed' during the COVID-19 pandemic. Drawing on in-depth online research conversations with racially minoritised individuals, the research asks what the current context means for those at the sharp end of policing in England and Wales.

Racial disparities are evident in official data on the use of force, stop and search, Fixed Penalty Notices and the enforcement of Section 60, as highlighted in widespread media reports of excessive policing across public settings. Campaigners have expressed concern that the widespread misinterpretation and misuse of Schedule 21 has so far had a disproportionate impact on Black and minoritised individuals.

Despite a drop in as the first lockdown came into effect, stop and search practices 'surged," more than doubling in May 2021 compared with the previous year, while a staggering 21,950 searches of young Black men took place in London during the first period of lockdown. Black people in London were 'up to over 11 times' more likely to be stopped than white people.

"Although the briefing paper gives an insight into the racist patterns of the policing of the pandemic, the full report will look beyond the statistics and will draw on first person accounts from people of color to consider the harm and trauma caused by policing. These experiences cast serious doubt on the extent to which the policing of the pandemic has been in the interest of public health," Dr. Scarlet Harris, Research Associate at CoDE.

Explore further

Extra police powers during COVID-19 could affect relationship with public for good
More information: Collision of Crises:  Racism, policing, and the COVID-19 pandemic. www.runnymedetrust.org/uploads/projects/CoDE%20Briefings/Runnymede%20CoDE%20A%20Collision%20of%20Crises%20FINAL.pdf
Provided by University of Manchester
Citation: COVID lockdowns exacerbated racist policing in the UK, say experts (2021, May 12) retrieved 12 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-covid-lockdowns-exacerbated-racist-policing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments