May 14, 2021

Water companies are main cause of microplastic pollution in UK's rivers

by University of Manchester

wastewater
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

New research by experts from the University of Manchester has found that the poor management of untreated wastewater and raw sewage by water companies is the main source of microplastic pollution in the UK's rivers.

Three years ago, the researchers from the University's Department of Geography were the first to demonstrate high levels of microplastic contamination on the UK's river beds.

Now, new research published in the journal Nature Sustainability has found that water companies themselves are the cause of this contamination, as they are releasing during periods of dry weather into river flows that are too sluggish to disperse microplastics downstream.

The quality of river bed habitats underpins the entire river ecosystem because many creatures live, feed and reproduce in this environment—when they are contaminated with microplastics, ecosystem exposure is maximized because the particles are stored on the bed for weeks or months before they are flushed away by flooding. The river bed is the worst place for extended periods of microplastic contamination because it increases opportunities for ingestion by aquatic creatures, and for them to move through the food chain. Microplastics are also vectors for other contaminants present in wastewater.

Credit: University of Manchester

The researchers say that conventional treatment removes the great bulk of the microplastic load in wastewater—therefore, river beds that are heavily contaminated with microplastics provide a clear indication of poor wastewater management.

The discharge of to rivers is already controversial and has generated widespread condemnation. An inquiry into Water Quality in Rivers is currently underway by the UK Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee. However, the researchers are calling for more to be done to tackle the problem.

"Water companies must stop releasing untreated sewage and wastewater into rivers during periods of dry weather, as this causes river beds to be heavily contaminated with microplastics and maximizes habitat damage," said Professor Jamie Woodward, who led the research. "Rivers are also the main supplier of microplastics to the oceans—to tackle the global marine problem, we need to limit their input to rivers."

"We are asking the water companies to be guided by the science, and to shoulder their responsibilities. We are also calling for stronger regulation from the Environment Agency to police water company discharges," says Professor Jamie Woodward.

Explore further

Microplastic sizes in Hudson-Raritan Estuary and coastal ocean revealed
More information: Jamie Woodward et al. Acute riverine microplastic contamination due to avoidable releases of untreated wastewater, Nature Sustainability (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41893-021-00718-2
Journal information: Nature Sustainability

Provided by University of Manchester
Citation: Water companies are main cause of microplastic pollution in UK's rivers (2021, May 14) retrieved 14 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-companies-main-microplastic-pollution-uk.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earthquakes during the Bronze Age. A contributor to the Collapse?

May 12, 2021

How Slip Faults Lead to Massive Tsunamis

May 12, 2021

Simple explanation of greenhouse effect - right or wrong?

May 11, 2021

Frequently Made Errors in Climate Science - The Greenhouse Effect - Comments

May 07, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

May 06, 2021

Oxygen Extracted from Martian Atmosphere - a first!

May 05, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments