May 6, 2021

In the Alps climate change affects biodiversity

by CNRS

In the Alps climate change affects biodiversity
Boloria pales (Shepherd’s fritillary), a butterfly species found at high-elevation and typical of grassy alpine areas, occurs across several mountainous regions in Europe. It can now be found at higher elevations in Switzerland. Here, the species is pictured on a typical mountainous plant that is also shifting upslope as climate warms (Arnica montana or Mountain arnica). Credit: Yannick Chittaro, Centre Suisse de Cartographie de la Faune.

The European Alps is certainly one of the most scrutinized mountain range in the world, as it forms a true open-air laboratory showing how climate change affects biodiversity.

Although many studies have independently demonstrated the impact of climate change in the Alps on either the seasonal activity (i.e. phenology) or the migration of plants and animals, no systematic analysis has been carried out on both consequences simultaneously.

A European team of ecologists, including Jonathan Lenoir, CNRS Researcher in the research unit Écologie et Dynamique des Systèmes Anthropisés (CNRS/University of Picardie Jules Verne), has just published a review that quantifies seasonal changes and elevational movements of more than 2,000 species of plants, animals and fungi that live in the Alps.

This review shows that species have shifted their life cycles (e.g. bud burst for plants or nesting for birds) earlier during the season and their distribution higher along the elevational gradient, but that the average velocity of range shift, which varies from species to species, is often lagging behind the velocity of climate change.

These results, partly based on citizen science data, were published online on 27 April 2021 in Biological Reviews.

Explore further

The hotter it gets, the more forests act as insulators
More information: Yann Vitasse et al, Phenological and elevational shifts of plants, animals and fungi under climate change in the E uropean A lps, Biological Reviews (2021). DOI: 10.1111/brv.12727
Journal information: Biological Reviews

Provided by CNRS
Citation: In the Alps climate change affects biodiversity (2021, May 6) retrieved 6 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-alps-climate-affects-biodiversity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

"High" dose of steroids in mild infection may lead to viral pneumonia?

1 hour ago

Open Label Placebos

6 hours ago

Germline mutations are more harmful than mutations in somatic cells?

6 hours ago

What's New and Cool in Biology?

May 05, 2021

Could someone age without any chronic disease?

May 05, 2021

3D Cinema Glasses: An Unsolved Personal Experience

May 05, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments