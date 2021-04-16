April 16, 2021

Video: Mapping the radio sky

by National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO)

night sky
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The Very Large Array can't image a big section of sky all at once. Instead, it must scan the sky over time.

The VLA Sky Survey is using this method to create a map of nearly 80% of the observable sky.

Host Summer Ash of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory talks about how the VLA is taking the time to see the big picture of the radio sky.

Credit: NRAO/AUI/NSF

