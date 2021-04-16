Video: Mapping the radio sky

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The Very Large Array can't image a big section of sky all at once. Instead, it must scan the sky over time.

The VLA Sky Survey is using this method to create a map of nearly 80% of the observable sky.

Host Summer Ash of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory talks about how the VLA is taking the time to see the big picture of the radio sky.

Credit: NRAO/AUI/NSF

Provided by National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO)