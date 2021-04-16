April 16, 2021 report

Oldest piece of writing ever found in Israel identified on ancient shard of pottery

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Oldest piece of writing ever found in Israel identified on ancient shard of pottery
Early alphabetic inscription on a White Slip II rim sherd (figure by J. Dye, Austrian Academy of Sciences). Credit: Antiquity (2021). DOI: 10.15184/aqy.2020.157

A team of researchers from the Austrian Academy of Science's, Austrian Archaeological Institute, and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Institute of Archeology, has identified a piece of writing on a shard of pottery unearthed in 2018 at the Lachish archaeological site as the oldest piece of writing ever found in Israel. In their paper published in Cambridge University Press's, Antiquity, the group describes studying the writing and what they learned about it.

Back in 2018, a team of archeologists working at the Lachish archaeological dig found a shard of pottery with some writing on it—but it was not until recently that study of the text on the shard was conducted. Prior work showed that the shard was approximately 3,500 years old—a time when the site where it was found was part of a Canaanite center, which in turn was part of a city called Lachish, a city mentioned in the Bible—it was destroyed by the Israelites after their exodus from Egypt. After that, it was rebuilt, only to be destroyed again in the 7th BCE.

The finding is considered to be significant because it helps to fill in a gap between early testimonies of scripts and the development of Semitic alphabets in the area. The researchers note that prior research has shown that early alphabets existed in the area as early as the 19th century BCE but then there is no mention of them in until the 13th or 12th centuries—this new script represents an alphabet between them.

The researchers have been able to transcribe some of the writing on the shard—some of the letters appear to be forms of daled, ayin and bet, which combine to create the word "eved," which in Hebrew means slave. Another bit of script appears to spell out the word for nectar. The researchers note that prior evidence has shown that all of the alphabets created around the world got their start with hieroglyphs. The writing they found represents an early part of the process that led to an alphabet. They also note that it proves that the that arose in the Levant did not come from Egypt.

Explore further

Archaeologists receive letter from biblical era
More information: Felix Höflmayer et al. Early alphabetic writing in the ancient Near East: the 'missing link' from Tel Lachish, Antiquity (2021). DOI: 10.15184/aqy.2020.157
Journal information: Antiquity

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Oldest piece of writing ever found in Israel identified on ancient shard of pottery (2021, April 16) retrieved 16 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-oldest-piece-israel-ancient-shard.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
37 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mars had a Great Oxygenation Event, just like Earth did.

Apr 14, 2021

Many earthquakes shake Tokara Islands, with 12 Mag 4.5

Apr 13, 2021

M 7.3 - 174 km NE of Gisborne, New Zealand

Apr 12, 2021

M 6.0 - 44 km SSW of Gongdanglegi Kulon, Indonesia

Apr 12, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

Apr 11, 2021

La Soufrière volcano eruption April 2021

Apr 11, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments