April 5, 2021

NIST demo adds key capability to atom-based radio communications

by National Institute of Standards and Technology

NIST demo adds key capability to atom-based radio communications
NIST researchers and collaborators determined the direction of an incoming radio signal based on laser measurements at two locations in this sensor filled with a gas of cesium atoms. Credit: NIST

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and collaborators have demonstrated an atom-based sensor that can determine the direction of an incoming radio signal, another key part for a potential atomic communications system that could be smaller and work better in noisy environments than conventional technology.

NIST researchers previously demonstrated that the same atom-based sensors can receive commonly used communications signals. The capability to measure a signal's "angle of arrival" helps ensure the accuracy of radar and wireless communications, which need to sort out real messages and images from random or deliberate interference.

"This new work, in conjunction with our previous work on atom-based sensors and receivers, gets us one step closer to a true atom-based system to benefit 5G and beyond," project leader Chris Holloway said.

In NIST's experimental setup, two different-colored lasers prepare gaseous cesium atoms in a tiny glass flask, or cell, in high-energy ("Rydberg") states, which have novel properties such as extreme sensitivity to . The frequency of an electric field signal affects the colors of light absorbed by the atoms.

An atom-based "mixer" takes and converts them into different frequencies. One signal acts as a reference while a second signal is converted or "detuned" to a lower frequency. Lasers probe the atoms to detect and measure differences in frequency and phase between the two signals. Phase refers to the position of electromagnetic waves relative to one another in time.

The mixer measures the phase of the detuned signal at two different locations inside the atomic vapor cell. Based on the phase differences at these two locations, researchers can calculate the signal's direction of arrival.

To demonstrate this approach, NIST measured phase differences of a 19.18 gigahertz experimental signal at two locations inside the vapor cell for various angles of arrival. Researchers compared these measurements to both a simulation and a theoretical model to validate the new method. The selected transmission frequency could be used in future systems, Holloway said.

The work is part of NIST's research on advanced communications, including 5G, the fifth-generation standard for broadband cellular networks, many of which will be much faster and carry far more data than today's technologies. The sensor research is also part of the NIST on a Chip program, which aims to bring world-class measurement-science technology from the lab to users anywhere and anytime. Co-authors are from the University of Colorado Boulder and ANSYS Inc. in Boulder.

Atom-based sensors in general have many possible advantages, notably measurements that are both highly accurate and universal, that is, the same everywhere because the atoms are identical. Measurement standards based on atoms include those for length and time.

With further development, atom-based radio receivers may offer many benefits over conventional technologies. For example, there is no need for traditional electronics that convert signals to different frequencies for delivery because the do the job automatically. The antennas and receivers can be physically smaller, with micrometer-scale dimensions. In addition, atom-based systems may be less susceptible to some types of interference and noise.

Explore further

Team shows atoms can receive common communications signals
More information: Amy K. Robinson et al. Determining the angle-of-arrival of a radio-frequency source with a Rydberg atom-based sensor, Applied Physics Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1063/5.0045601
Journal information: Applied Physics Letters

Provided by National Institute of Standards and Technology
Citation: NIST demo adds key capability to atom-based radio communications (2021, April 5) retrieved 5 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-nist-demo-key-capability-atom-based.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
338 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How much radiation is too much?

2 hours ago

Magnet repulsive force -- how long does it last?

7 hours ago

Radon testing my first basement (already has a mitigation system)

Apr 04, 2021

Left-right arrow in Einstein equation

Apr 03, 2021

Electromagnetic wave equation - phase and amplitude

Apr 03, 2021

What is it about ice that makes it so reflective?

Mar 31, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments