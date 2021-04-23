April 23, 2021

Mars-directed coronal mass ejection erupts from the sun

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Mars-directed CME erupts from the sun
Imagery from NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft detected the CME erupting from the sun’s limb. This coronagraph image blocks the sun’s bright surface (black circle, center image) to reveal the sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere. Credit: NASA/STEREO-A/COR2

NASA's STEREO-A and ESA/NASA's SOHO spacecraft detected a coronal mass ejection, or CME, leaving the sun on April 17 at 12:36 p.m. EDT. This CME did not impact Earth but did move toward Mars, passing the planet in the late evening and early morning hours of April 21 and 22.

The CME reached Mars two days after NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter became the first aircraft in history to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet. NASA tracks such solar eruptions because can trigger particle and radiation events that pose a risk to astronauts and sensitive spacecraft electronics. As astronauts venture beyond Earth's protective magnetic field to the Moon and Mars, NASA's Moon to Mars Space Weather Office at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, in collaboration with the Community Coordinated Modeling Center tracks to give advanced warning to and crewed missions.

The CME was a relatively slow one, traveling between 1.5 and 1.8 million miles an hour (700 and 800 kilometers per second). It caused no issues for concern and the Ingenuity team did not need to take any steps to protect the helicopter. As we go forward, however, NASA will continue to include space weather updates as a factor when making decisions around our technology—and one day, astronauts—on Mars.

Imagery from NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft detected the CME erupting from the sun’s limb. This coronagraph image blocks the sun’s bright surface (black circle, center image) to reveal the sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere. Credit: NASA/STEREO-A/COR2

Explore further

NASA's Mars copter flight could happen as soon as Monday
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Mars-directed coronal mass ejection erupts from the sun (2021, April 23) retrieved 23 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-mars-directed-coronal-mass-ejection-erupts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New Meteorite

2 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

3 hours ago

Quantum Astronomy! - well sort-of

5 hours ago

Do Black Holes Really Exist? - Comments

6 hours ago

Mass and Surface Gravity of a Dyson Sphere

Apr 22, 2021

Wonderful BH animation on APOD

Apr 17, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments