April 7, 2021

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted peoples' interactions with nature?

by Wiley

The COVID-19 pandemic and the global response to it have changed many of the interactions that humans have with nature, according to a new article published in People and Nature. Credit: Dr. Soga

The COVID-19 pandemic and the global response to it have changed many of the interactions that humans have with nature, in both positive and negative ways. A perspective article published in People and Nature considers these changes, discusses the potential long-term consequences, and provides recommendations for further research.

The authors of the article note that the pandemic constitutes a 'global experiment' in human-nature interactions that, without seeking to downplay or ignore its , provides a rare opportunity to produce in-depth knowledge about these interactions and to help establish actions that can have positive effects for both humans and nature.

"Although undeniably tragic, the COVID-19 pandemic may offer an invaluable opportunity to explore an appropriate future relationship between people and nature," said lead author Masashi Soga, Ph.D., of the University of Tokyo.

More information: Masashi Soga et al, Impacts of the COVID‐19 pandemic on human–nature interactions: Pathways, evidence and implications, People and Nature (2021). DOI: 10.1002/pan3.10201
Provided by Wiley
