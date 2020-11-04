November 4, 2020

Intensive lab experiences and online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic

by Wiley

Intensive lab experiences and online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic
"With our rapid pivot to online instruction, it is more important than ever to ensure our students have meaningful field-based experience," said co-author Robert McCleery, PhD, of the University of Florida. Credit: Dr. McCleery

For students studying ecology and evolution, it's important to experience the processes and concepts they are learning about nature in nature. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, field-based courses rapidly transitioned to online only delivery. An article published in Ecology and Evolution discusses the potential advantages of pairing an intensive lab experience with an otherwise online delivery.

The authors note that a short but intensive time period in the field may be better than the traditional low intensity weekly lab structure because its allow a group to be tested and isolated, offers more flexibility for students with competing interests for their time, and enhances .

"With our rapid pivot to online instruction, it is more important than ever to ensure our students have meaningful field-based experience," said co-author Robert McCleery, Ph.D., of the University of Florida.

Explore further

AI teachers must be effective and communicate well to be accepted, new study finds
More information: Marcus Lashley et al, Intensive Laboratory experiences to safely retain experiential learning in the transition to online learning, Ecology and Evolution (2020). DOI: 10.1002/ece3.6886
Journal information: Ecology and Evolution

Provided by Wiley
Citation: Intensive lab experiences and online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020, November 4) retrieved 4 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-intensive-lab-online-covid-pandemic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Distinguishing the damage due to the virus itself versus due to the inflammation?

5 hours ago

Younger Covid-19 patients - long haulers

19 hours ago

Role of the inflammatory markers and distinguishing them

Nov 02, 2020

What makes it so hard to find a cure for the Corona virus?

Nov 01, 2020

Question on initial viral load and disease progression of Covid-19

Nov 01, 2020

A Health check App sensitive to asymptomatic COVID may be in the works

Oct 31, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments