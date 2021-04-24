April 24, 2021

California to ban new fracking from 2024

California plans to ban new permits for fracking from 2024
California plans to ban new permits for fracking from 2024

California plans to stop issuing new fracking permits by 2024, Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday, as the state looks toward progressively halting fossil fuel extraction in the coming decades.

Hydraulic fracturing, a method of extracting hydrocarbons that is controversial for its impact on the environment, accounts for as much as 17 percent of California's production, according to industry groups.

"The is real, and we continue to see the signs every day," Newsom said in a statement.

"As we move to swiftly decarbonize our transportation sector and create a healthier future for our children, I've made it clear I don't see a role for fracking in that future and, similarly, believe that California needs to move beyond oil."

The state oil and gas regulator will start the process to halt the issuance of new permits by January 2024, he explained, referring to the Department of Conservation's Geologic Energy Management.

Newsom also instructed the state's clean air agency to investigate "pathways" to phase out oil extraction by 2045.

That target ties in with California's efforts to fight , including the goal of being "" for its economy by 2045 and Newsom's decision to ban the sale of new combustion-engine vehicles by 2035.

The fracking industry boomed between 2000-2010 making the United States the world's leading oil producer since 2014.

But its environmental and health costs are increasingly well documented: earthquakes, air and near farms as well as leaks of planet-warming methane gas.

Explore further

30% of California land must be conserved under Gov. Newsom's new order

© 2021 AFP

Citation: California to ban new fracking from 2024 (2021, April 24) retrieved 24 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-california-fracking.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Oxygen Extracted from Martian Atmosphere - a first!

7 hours ago

Visit to The National Gem and Crystal Expo, Windsor, NSW, Australia

18 hours ago

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

Apr 22, 2021

Mars had a Great Oxygenation Event, just like Earth did.

Apr 20, 2021

La Soufrière volcano eruption April 2021

Apr 18, 2021

Atmospheric carbon ratios

Apr 18, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments