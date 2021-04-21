April 21, 2021

Animal culture should be included in conservation efforts

by University of Auckland

Animal culture should be included in conservation efforts
Southern right whale. Credit: Auckland Islands Team 2009, Oregon State University

Researchers say conservation of some of the world's most endangered species needs to take cultural knowledge of the animals into account when working out how best to protect them.

An international group of scientists, including Dr. Emma Carroll from the University of Auckland, have come up with a 'roadmap' to help conservationists make the best decisions when implementing measures to help save them.

Like humans, species such as elephants, chimpanzees and whales learn from each other. For example, meerkat pups learn how to hunt scorpions by copying adults, and whales learn migratory routes from their mothers. Over time, learned behavior can create differences between groups of animals which shape how they forage, migrate and communicate.

Beyond conserving , the authors of the paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B argue that understanding these socially learned behavioral differences between groups can guide decisions on how to define units (groups) to protect. It can also inform practical conservation measures, such as teaching anti-predator behaviors, or even seeding migratory routes for animals undergoing reintroduction to the wild.

"By conserving the ability of populations and groups of animals to socially learn, we help ensure they have the ability to rapidly learn how to exploit new food or habitat resources," says Dr. Carroll. "Conversely, some species are culturally 'conservative' which may mean they focus on key resources, like particular types of food that need to be conserved."

For example, socially learned migration routes by may be important to prevent entrapment in sea ice; understanding how crop-raiding behavior in elephants is spread across can assist in the management of these behaviors; and may even provide opportunities for rapid assessment, for example in New Caledonian crows, where vocal dialects may provide 'markers' for rapidly mapping variation in tool-assisted foraging behavior.

"Conservation practice has long been guided by genetics and ecology that assess how unique or connected different are" says lead author Philippa Brakes of Whale and Dolphin Conservation. "We show that social learning and animal culture is another important facet of biology that can guide effective conservation strategies."

Explore further

An overview of cultural research in animals and its implications for conservation efforts
More information: Philippa Brakes et al. A deepening understanding of animal culture suggests lessons for conservation, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2020.2718
Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

Provided by University of Auckland
Citation: Animal culture should be included in conservation efforts (2021, April 21) retrieved 21 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-animal-culture-efforts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Australia to Make mRNA Vaccines

7 hours ago

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

8 hours ago

Common Cold Virus Suppresses COVID-19

9 hours ago

Oxford Vaccine Clotting

9 hours ago

Resilience of life to Astrophysical Events

13 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

14 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments