March 18, 2021

Young people worried about catching up on their studies after lockdown, survey suggests

by Cardiff University

teen school
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

More than a quarter of secondary-age pupils in Wales were spending three days or less on school tasks during the first lockdown, research has shown.

The survey, conducted by academics at Cardiff University, asked young people in years seven to 12 about their home learning experiences during summer last year, as well as focusing on their mental wellbeing and daily habits.

Its results show 28% of young people were spending three days or fewer on home schooling activities, with 47% spending five days.

Figures also reveal more than half (53%) of children in year seven were worried about catching up on their studies, which rose to 71% of year 10 students.

More than a quarter of young people surveyed worried about whether their family had enough money to get by.

Dr. Catherine Foster, based at the Wales Institute of Social and Economic Research and Data (WISERD), said: "Our findings show the worries and challenges young people and their families have faced since the start of COVID-19. The results show that children miss their friends and teachers and will welcome a return to , yet they do also worry about the safety of those around them.

"Nearly three quarters of the young people in Year 10 we surveyed were worried about catching up on their studies when we asked the questions last year, a concern shared by almost half in their first year of secondary school. It is therefore crucial to support young people in preparing for the next stage of their education and ensuring stress over missed work does not impact their future engagement with learning."

A majority of those questioned said they appreciated their family more (70%) while 41% said they had a greater interest in politics and a third were thinking more about where their food came from.

Dr. Foster added: "While greater appreciation of and thinking about our is a good thing, we must not lose sight of how difficult the past year has been for young people. Concerns shared by the majority about school and loved ones mean that and wellbeing should be a key focus going forward for all services engaging with ."

Explore further

Young people more worried about Brexit than COVID-19
More information: 2020 WISERD Education Multi-Cohort Study: wiserd.ac.uk/publications/life … n-multi-cohort-study
Provided by Cardiff University
Citation: Young people worried about catching up on their studies after lockdown, survey suggests (2021, March 18) retrieved 18 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-young-people-lockdown-survey.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Homemade cloud chamber not working

9 hours ago

Magnetism used as a repulsive force

14 hours ago

Coriolis effect and water experiment

Mar 14, 2021

Critical angle (symmetry of refraction) confusion

Mar 12, 2021

Double Glazed Window Reflection

Mar 10, 2021

Physical meaning of thermal conductivity tensor

Mar 10, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments