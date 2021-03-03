March 3, 2021

Study shows a sharp rise in detection rate of broad absorption line variations

by University of Science and Technology of China

quasar
Artist's rendering of the accretion disk in ULAS J1120+0641, a very distant quasar powered by a supermassive black hole with a mass two billion times that of the Sun. Credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser

Gas around black holes and interstellar medium distribution are key factors in understanding the growth of supermassive black holes and the evolution of their host galaxies. However, as a crucial parameter, gas density is hard to determine reliably, because the general method is not applicable to all quasars.

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) for the first time detected a 'sharp rise' signature in the detection rate of broad absorption line (BAL) variations, which in turn deduced ionized gas density. The work was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters on January 11, 2021.

The ionization state of a gaseous outflow requires a period of time (recombination timescale, trec) to respond to changes in the ionizing continuum for the ionized outflows. Trec is inversely proportional to the gas density.

Accordingly, a previous study reported by the group of Prof. Wang Tinggui and Prof. Liu Guilin from USTC of CAS proposed that the gas density can be determined by measuring trec.

They assumed the probability of detecting the variability of a BAL with trec at observational time interval (ΔT) is a step function. In other words, the BAL variability can be detected when the trec is shorter than the ΔT.

Following the same method, sharp rise phenomena are present in the detection rate of several different BALs in the quasar SDSS J141955.26+522741.1 from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey Data Release 16 (SDSS DR16), which indicates that this measuring method is reliable.

Researchers first found that the detection rate curve could be used to distinguish gaseous components with different but the same velocity and location, optimizing the group's work on the new method measuring by trec.

Explore further

Interstellar medium of SDSS J2310+1855 explored with ALMA
More information: Qinyuan Zhao et al. A Sharp Rise in the Detection Rate of Broad Absorption Line Variations in a Quasar SDSS J141955.26+522741.1, The Astrophysical Journal (2021). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/abd318
Journal information: Astrophysical Journal Letters , Astrophysical Journal

Provided by University of Science and Technology of China
Citation: Study shows a sharp rise in detection rate of broad absorption line variations (2021, March 3) retrieved 3 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-sharp-broad-absorption-line-variations.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mars Landing, How instantaneous communication was possible

2 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

2 hours ago

Has there ever been a planet-planet eclipse (i.e., observed from Earth)?

4 hours ago

Description of Titan and Potential Approaches to its Exploration

5 hours ago

What force keeps the planets orbiting normally?

6 hours ago

How do Limb-Darkening curves differ at two different wavelengths?

7 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments