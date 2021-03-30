March 30, 2021

Shampoo ingredient could wash diesel out of soil

by Heriot-Watt University

shampoo
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A plant more commonly used for herbal shampoos could be used to clean oil-contaminated soil, according to a new report.

Soapnut, from the soapberry tree, is known for its foaming and , but a team of scientists in Edinburgh found it could be a low-cost way to decontaminate in industrial areas.

Diesel oil contamination of soil and groundwater can occur due to pipeline leakages, accidental spills or leakage from storage tanks and automobiles.

Any diesel oil spill has serious, adverse effects on soil and plants, making it difficult to grow crops. The high risk of groundwater contamination poses a serious health risk for people living nearby.

Professor Bhaskar Sen Gupta from Heriot-Watt University tested three materials to find out how effective they were at removing oil from soil: soapnut, rhamnolipid, a commercially-available microbial product and EDTA, a synthetic industrial cleaning chemical.

Professor Sen Gupta said: "We showed that soapnut is comparably effective at removing diesel from contaminated soils—it removed 39.3% of the oil in a single wash from a soil column.

"It's a very attractive option for washing contaminated soil.

"It's a low-cost plant material that's completely safe for humans and animals, so agriculture or gardening is possible immediately after the cleaning phase.

"It's biodegradable and doesn't corrode the soil or alter its pH.

"EDTA, on the other hand, is globally popular as a remediation and cleaning agent, but it degrades soil and harms its microbial community."

The team tried batch and column experiments to mimic ex-situ and in-situ cleaning methods. While batch washing could be twice as effective, reaching up to 88% oil removal, it has very due to material handling and transport of the soil.

In fact, column washing could achieve the same success by repeating the process, and it means the soil doesn't have to be moved anywhere.

Professor Sen Gupta said: "Batch washing removes the most diesel, but it may not always be a realistic option due to the enormous costs of removing and transporting soil from the contaminated site.

"There are brownfield sites around the world that could be remediated and restored, not only for environmental benefits but to safeguard public health.

"Sustainable, safe materials like soapnut could help communities reclaim contaminated land, and it's critical we continue to investigate and perfect soil washing techniques."

Explore further

Vegetation succession affects soil quality in subtropical China karst landscape
More information: A comparative study on effectiveness of soapnut, rhamnolipid and EDTA in cleaning diesel oil contaminated soil from a commercial site in Edinburgh. pure.hw.ac.uk/ws/portalfiles/p … Idika_et_al_2020.pdf
Provided by Heriot-Watt University
Citation: Shampoo ingredient could wash diesel out of soil (2021, March 30) retrieved 30 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-shampoo-ingredient-diesel-soil.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

Mar 28, 2021

Super-cold thunderstorm (-111°C)!

Mar 28, 2021

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Mar 26, 2021

Mw 7.0 NE Honshu, Japan NOW

Mar 20, 2021

A question about the parameters/constants entering climate models

Mar 19, 2021

USGS Cautions: Prepare NOW for Non-Imminent Eruption of Mauna Loa

Mar 18, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments