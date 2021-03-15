March 15, 2021

Scientists develop invisible anti-counterfeit labels

by Itmo University, ITMO University

Russian Scientists Develop Invisible Anti-Counterfeit Labels
Credit: Dmitry Lisovsky for ITMO.NEWS

Researchers from ITMO University and St. Petersburg Academic University developed a new technology for marking authentic goods. Manufacturers will be able to label electronics, drugs, jewelry, and other products with invisible images that can only be seen with special equipment. These labels will help protect the goods from forgery. The research is published in Advanced Materials.

Companies all over the world are looking for ways to protect their goods from counterfeit. But the available methods offer only temporary solutions. As soon as wrongdoers discover a way to get through the existing protective measures, the technology becomes useless. Russian scientists have proposed new labels that are not so easy to decipher. They are made from semiconductor materials with the help of lasers.

"With a laser, we add ions of a rare-earth metal called erbium that create a unique image on a sticker made of a silicone nanofilm. To do that, we first make a lattice of holes on the film that are invisible to the naked eye. Some of these holes contain erbium ions, others don't. When subjected to , the holes with erbium change color—and thus they allow us to correctly read the image," explains Dmitriy Zuev, head of the project, assistant professor at ITMO's Department of Physics and Engineering.

It may take wrongdoers a long time to discover the contents of such images. In order to do that, they would have to get into the shipment system, learn to work the equipment, and master reading methods. These labels are made even more secure due to several customizable characteristics.

"Our labels are based on erbium ion luminescence, which is characterized by several parameters: intensity, wavelength, and radiative lifetime. A combination of these parameters allows us to create additional layers of protection. That's why when you get the hidden image with an infrared sensor, you will also be able to read the information about the luminescence parameters. This provides an additional degree of protection," says Artem Larin, a Ph.D. student at ITMO's Department of Physics and Engineering.

The developed system is resistant to chemical and mechanical effects, it also can be made on a flexible film. According to Ivan Mukhin, head of a laboratory at St. Petersburg Academic University and a researcher at ITMO, all of this adds to the technology's potential to be introduced into the real sector of economy.

Explore further

Researchers discover affordable method for production of transparent solar cells
More information: Artem O. Larin et al. Luminescent Erbium‐Doped Silicon Thin Films for Advanced Anti‐Counterfeit Labels, Advanced Materials (2021). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202005886 , onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/fu … .1002/adma.202005886
Journal information: Advanced Materials

Provided by ITMO University
Citation: Scientists develop invisible anti-counterfeit labels (2021, March 15) retrieved 15 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-scientists-invisible-anti-counterfeit.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do I know which enthalpy change to calculate?

Mar 14, 2021

I do not understand oxidizers and what they do

Mar 13, 2021

Question about chlorine water

Mar 09, 2021

1420 MHz--- the emission frequency of cold hydrogen gas

Mar 06, 2021

When to apply ΔH and Q

Mar 06, 2021

Removing green copper oxides with Electrolysis, chemicals, etc.

Mar 06, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments