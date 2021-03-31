March 31, 2021

NASA finds 2021 Arctic winter sea ice tied for seventh-lowest on record

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds 2021 Arctic winter sea ice tied for seventh-lowest on record
fter growing through the fall and winter, sea ice in the Arctic appears to have reached its annual maximum extent. The data visualization shows the ice extent – defined as the total area in which the ice concentration is at least 15% – at its 2021 maximum, which occurred on March 21. On this day the extent of the Arctic sea ice cover peaked at 14.77 million square kilometers (5.70 million square miles), making it the seventh-lowest on record, tied with 2007. Credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

Sea ice in the Arctic appears to have hit its annual maximum extent after growing through the fall and winter. The 2021 wintertime extent reached on March 21 ties with 2007's as the seventh-smallest extent of winter sea ice in the satellite record, according to scientists at the NASA-supported National Snow and Ice Data Center and NASA.

This year's maximum extent peaked at 5.70 million square miles (14.77 million square kilometers) and is 340,000 square miles (880,000 square kilometers) below the 1981 to 2010 average maximum—equivalent to missing an area of ice larger than the state of Texas and Florida combined.

This image, created at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, was created using data provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), acquired by the Advanced Microwave Scanning Radiometer 2 (AMSR2) instrument aboard the Global Change Observation Mission 1st-Water "SHIZUKU" (GCOM-W1) satellite.

On March 21, 2021, Arctic sea ice reached its maximum extent for winter 2020-2021, tying with 2007 for the seventh-lowest maximum on record. Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio

Explore further

Arctic sea ice 2019 wintertime extent is seventh lowest
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds 2021 Arctic winter sea ice tied for seventh-lowest on record (2021, March 31) retrieved 31 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-nasa-arctic-winter-sea-ice.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Super-cold thunderstorm (-111°C)!

8 hours ago

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

12 hours ago

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Mar 26, 2021

Mw 7.0 NE Honshu, Japan NOW

Mar 20, 2021

A question about the parameters/constants entering climate models

Mar 19, 2021

USGS Cautions: Prepare NOW for Non-Imminent Eruption of Mauna Loa

Mar 18, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments