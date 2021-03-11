March 11, 2021

Most fern species in Xishuangbanna are rare

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

fern
Ferns at the Royal Melbourne Botanical Gardens. Credit: Wikipedia

A researcher from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) said in a floristic study that the majority of fern species in the forest habitat of Xishuangbanna of Yunnan province are locally rare. Two-thirds of terrestrial fern species and nearly all epiphytes are rare.

Using a transect-based method, the researcher conducted a floristic study at 75 sites to investigate the richness and cover of terrestrial and epiphytic in Xishuangbanna.

It was found a total of 130 fern , including 99 terrestrial (i.e. self and non-self-supporting, as climbers and as individuals with rhizomes in the soil) species and 31 epiphytes (i.e. growing on a trunk or tree crown). 66% of the terrestrial and 99% of the epiphytes are rare in Xishuangbanna.

He evaluated whether the richness of the common and rare species was different between the drier and humid site, and tried to find whether elevation played a major role for the cover values of rare and common fern species.

He found that the are more frequent at with the driest sites being slightly richer in terms of the epiphytes and the total number of species. However, the richness and cover of the terrestrial species was higher at lowland sites.

According to the investigation, most of the fern species have a narrow and or wide distribution but low cover values, showing that the fern species in Xishuangbanna tend to have a characterized by low cover and few individuals.

"Since there are so many rare fern species with low occurrence, it is urgent to conserve biodiversity in the fragmented tropical landscape of southern Yunnan," said Daniele Cicuzza, author of the study.

Explore further

Researchers reveal the biogeographical patterns of fern diversity
More information: Daniele Cicuzza. Rare Pteridophytes are disproportionately frequent in the tropical forest of Xishuangbanna, Yunnan, China, Acta Oecologica (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.actao.2021.103717
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Most fern species in Xishuangbanna are rare (2021, March 11) retrieved 11 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-fern-species-xishuangbanna-rare.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Conflicting interpretations of rosemary oil study

11 hours ago

Does OK hemoglobin make a low level of iron in blood OK?

11 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

14 hours ago

Does having a good memory mean you have a high IQ?

19 hours ago

How exactly does chemotaxis work?

Mar 10, 2021

Oral molnupiravir phase II-a of Covid RCT by Merck

Mar 09, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments