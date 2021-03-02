March 2, 2021

Extinct atom reveals the long-kept secrets of the solar system

by Peter Rüegg, ETH Zurich

Extinct atom reveals the long-kept secrets of the solar system
The unstable atom 92Nb, which has long since disappeared, provides information about the beginnings of our solar system. Credit: Makiko K. Haba

Using the extinct niobium-92 atom, ETH researchers have been able to date events in the early solar system with greater precision than before. The study concludes that supernova explosions must have taken place in the birth environment of our sun.

If an atom of a chemical element has a surplus of protons or neutrons, it becomes unstable. It will shed these additional particles as gamma radiation until it becomes stable again. One such unstable isotope is niobium-92 (92Nb), which experts also refer to as a radionuclide. Its half-life of 37 million years is relatively brief, so it went extinct shortly after the formation of the solar system. Today, only its stable daughter isotope, zirconium-92 (92Zr), bears testimony to the existence of 92Nb.

Yet scientists have continued to make use of the extinct radionuclide in the form of the 92Nb-92Zr chronometer, with which they can date events that took place in the some 4.57 billion years ago.

Use of the 92Nb-92Zr chronometer has hitherto been limited by a lack of precise information regarding the amount of 92Nb that was present at the birth of the solar system. This compromises its use for dating and determining the production of these radionuclides in stellar environments.

Meteorites hold the key to the distant past

Now a research team from ETH Zurich and the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) has greatly improved this chronometer. The researchers achieved this improvement by means of a clever trick: they recovered rare zircon and rutile minerals from meteorites that were fragments of the protoplanet Vesta. These minerals are considered to be the most suitable for determing 92Nb, because they give precise evidence of how common 92Nb was at the time of the meteorite's formation. Then, with the uranium-lead dating technique (uranium atoms that decay into lead), the team calculated how abundant 92Nb was at the time the solar system's formation. By combining the two methods, the researchers succeeded in considerably improving the precision of the 92Nb-92Zr chronometer.

"This improved chronometer is thus a powerful tool for providing precise ages for the formation and development of asteroids and planets—events that happened in the first tens of millions of years after the formation of the solar system," says Maria Schönbächler, Professor at the Institute of Geochemistry and Petrology at ETH Zurich, who led the study.

Supernovas release niobium-92

Now that the researchers know more precisely how abundant 92Nb was at the very beginnings of our solar system, they can determine more accurately where these atoms were formed and where the material that makes up our sun and the planets originated.

The research team's new model suggests that the inner solar system, with the terrestrial planets Earth and Mars, is largely influenced by material ejected by Type Ia supernovae in our Milky Way galaxy. In such stellar explosions, two orbiting stars interact with each other before exploding and releasing stellar material. In contrast, the outer solar system was fed primarily by a core-collapse supernova—probably in the stellar nursery where our sun was born –, in which a massive star collapsed in on itself and exploded violently.

Explore further

What did the solar system look like before all the planets migrated?
More information: Makiko K. Haba et al. Precise initial abundance of Niobium-92 in the Solar System and implications for p-process nucleosynthesis, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2017750118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by ETH Zurich
Citation: Extinct atom reveals the long-kept secrets of the solar system (2021, March 2) retrieved 2 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-extinct-atom-reveals-long-kept-secrets.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are there more Pulsars than we observe?

11 hours ago

Which forces maintain the shape of the Milky Way?

12 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Mar 01, 2021

Does matter accumulate in Earth's gravity well?

Feb 28, 2021

"Snow" on comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko is actually stars

Feb 28, 2021

Will the supernova explosion of Betelgeuse influence the Earth?

Feb 28, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments