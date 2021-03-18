March 18, 2021

Discovery of a 'winged' shark in the Cretaceous seas

by CNRS

Artist's impression showing one eagle shark. Credit: © Oscar Sanisidro

The fossil of an unusual shark specimen reminiscent of manta rays sheds light on morphological diversity in Cretaceous sharks. This plankton feeder was discovered in Mexico and analyzed by an international team of palaeontologists led by a CNRS researcher from Géosciences Rennes (CNRS/University of Rennes 1). The study was the lead in Science on 19 March 2021.

93 million years ago, bizarre, winged sharks swam in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. This newly described , called Aquilolamna milarcae, has allowed its discoverers to erect a new family. Like , these 'eagle sharks' are characterized by extremely long and thin pectoral fins reminiscent of wings. The specimen studied was 1.65 meters long and had a span of 1.90 meters.

Aquilolamna milarcae had a caudal fin with a well-developed superior lobe, typical of most pelagic sharks, such as whale sharks and tiger sharks. Thus, its thus give it a chimeric appearance that combines both sharks and rays.

With its large mouth and supposed very small teeth, it must have fed on plankton, according to the international research team led by Romain Vullo of the CNRS.

Scientists have identified only one category of large plankton feeders in Cretaceous seasuntil now: a group of large bony fish (pachycormidae), which is now extinct. Thanks to this discovery, they now know that a second group, the eagle sharks, was also present in the Cretaceous oceans.

Fossil of the Aquilolamna milarcae shark found in the limestone of Vallecillo (Mexico). Credit: © Wolfgang Stinnesbeck

The complete specimen was found in 2012 in Vallecillo (Mexico), a locality yielding remarkably preserved fossils. This site, already famous for its many fossils of ammonites, bony fish and other marine reptiles, is most useful for documenting the evolution of oceanic animals.

As well as shedding light on the structure of Cretaceous marine ecosystems, the discovery of eagle sharks reveals a new, hitherto unsuspected, facet of sharks' evolutionary history.

More information: R. Vullo at Univ Rennes in Rennes, France el al., "Manta-like planktivorous sharks in Late Cretaceous oceans," Science (2021). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.abc1490
Journal information: Science

Provided by CNRS
