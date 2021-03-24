March 24, 2021

Coated zinc sulfide nanoparticles are catalytically active

by Universität Duisburg-Essen

Coated zinc sulfide nanoparticles are catalytically active
Artistic representation of the core-shell structures. Credit: UDE/Reichenberger

Ideally, a pigment should be resistant to corrosion under light irradiation—especially to UV radiation. It should also retain its white color in the long term. Today, the industry has already achieved all this with zinc sulfide, but the resulting material is not suitable to exploit its other feature of triggering photocatalytic reaction because no charge carriers remain on the particle surface.

Cooperating with the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion (Mülheim a.d. Ruhr) and industry partner Venator, UDE chemists from the NanoEnergieTechnikZentrum (NETZ) have now developed an alternative: "We have encased particles in a protective alumina shell that is just three nanometers thick—atomic layer by atomic layer," explains Dr. Sven Reichenberger, head of the Catalysis Group in Technical Chemistry." These proved stable to high-energy UV irradiation and corrosive media in initial lab experiments.

Possible Use for Sustainable Energy Supply

The additional benefit is that the particles in this form are also conceivable as photocatalysts, i.e. to induce triggered by light, such as the degradation of poisonous chemical compounds in or the splitting of water into oxygen and the energy carrier hydrogen. "For this to happen, electrons would have to be able to penetrate the alumina shell," Reichenberger points out. "This is not yet the case, but we are currently testing whether this can be achieved by an even thinner layer."

If this succeeds, the core-shell structures would be highly interesting for the photocatalytic treatment of wastewater, for example, or for converting solar energy into storable energy carriers.

Explore further

Biopolymer-coated nanocatalyst can help realize a hydrogen fuel-driven future
More information: Thomas Lange et al. Alumina‐Protected, Durable and Photostable Zinc Sulfide Particles from Scalable Atomic Layer Deposition, Advanced Functional Materials (2021). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202009323
Journal information: Advanced Functional Materials

Provided by Universität Duisburg-Essen
Citation: Coated zinc sulfide nanoparticles are catalytically active (2021, March 24) retrieved 24 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-coated-zinc-sulfide-nanoparticles-catalytically.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

B -> s µµ decays: Current status

Mar 22, 2021

Open Questions about Neutrinos Today

Mar 22, 2021

A Slow Day In Physics Land. Is There A Holiday?

Mar 22, 2021

Pion Decay Rate

Mar 20, 2021

When Will Fermilab Release Its Initial Muon g-2 Measurement?

Mar 19, 2021

Belle II collisions in 2021

Mar 16, 2021

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments