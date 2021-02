Credit: The American Chemical Society

Have you ever eaten a Laffy Taffy and thought, "Wow, that tastes just like a banana!" We didn't think so. But apparently, there's one variety of banana that's not far off from its candy counterpart.

In this episode of Reactions, we got our hands on that hard-to-find-variety and others to investigate which banana tastes the most like artificial banana flavoring:

Explore further Study investigates eco-hydrological influence of banana plantations in Xishuangbanna