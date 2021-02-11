February 11, 2021

'Swirlonic' super particles baffle physicists

by University of Leicester

particle
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In recent years, active, self-propelled particles have received growing interest amongst the scientific community. Examples of active particles and their systems are numerous and very diverse, ranging from bacterium films to flocks of birds or human crowds. These systems can demonstrate unusual behavior, which is challenging to understand or model.

To this end, large-scale models of active were being scrutinized by experts at Leicester, in order to understand underlying active particle dynamics and apply them in a scenario of an evacuation strategy for customers in a crowded place. Unexpectedly, the 'super-particles' milling in a circular motion were stumbled upon by Leicester's physicists who subsequently coined the phenomenon as 'swirlonic.'

The 'swirlon'—a novel state of active matter—displayed a stunning behavior whereby instead of moving with acceleration, the quasi-particle groups moved with a constant velocity, proportional to the applied force and in the same direction of the force. This conduct seemingly violates the Second Newton's Law, currently taught in secondary schools across the UK.

Professor Nikolai Brilliantov who led the investigation at the University of Leicester said, "We were completely baffled to witness how these quasi-particles swirl within active matter, behaving like individual super-particles with surprising properties including not moving with acceleration when force is applied, and coalescing upon collision to form swirlons of a larger mass.

"These patterns have previously been observed for animals at different evolution stages, ranging from plant-animal worms and insects to fish, but rather as singular structures, not as a phase which borders other phases, resembling gaseous and liquid phases of 'normal matter.'"

Professor Ivan Tyukin, Director of Research in Applied Mathematics said, "It is always exciting to consider deepening our understanding of novel phenomena and their guiding physical principles. What we know to date is so much less than what there is to know. The phenomenon of the 'swirlon' is part of the tip of the iceberg of hidden knowledge. It leaves us with the eternal question: 'what else don't we know'?"

The world of active particles has many including in the cutting-edge fields of artificial intelligence, space data and robotics. Since one of the possible practical applications of active particles could be self-assembly, experts at the University of Leicester agree it is essential that physicists continue to press for discoveries based around simulation work. This will ensure that in real life, materials, substances and groups work in ways which are reliable, expected and predictable, without unavoidable uncertainties.

The study is published in Scientific Reports.

Explore further

Physicists use computer simulation to investigate aging in living glassy systems
More information: Nikolai V. Brilliantov et al. Swirlonic state of active matter, Scientific Reports (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-73824-4 , www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-73824-4
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by University of Leicester
Citation: 'Swirlonic' super particles baffle physicists (2021, February 11) retrieved 11 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-swirlonic-super-particles-baffle-physicists.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Could Archimedes' problem have been solved a little differently?

Feb 10, 2021

Fire protection -- Water in a cylinder pressurized with Nitrogen

Feb 09, 2021

AdS/CFT electromagnetic wavefunction emergence

Feb 08, 2021

On the non-applicability of Newtonian mechanics

Feb 08, 2021

Does string theory falsify the theory of special relativity?

Feb 07, 2021

Creating artificial gravity

Feb 06, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments