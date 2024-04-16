The University of Leicester was founded as Leicester and Rutledge College in 1918 in Leicester, England. In 1957, the University of Leicester was given its Royal Charter. Today, the University of Leicester has nearly 15,500 undergraduate and graduate students. The six faculties of the university are: Medicine and Biological Studies, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science Faculty of Social Science and Education, and Faculty of Engineering. The University of Leicester is noted for its high level of complex research, including astrophysics, biochemistry and genetics. The School of Engineering is ranked exceptionally high throughout Europe.

Cat-ching criminals with DNA from pet hairs

Cat hair could be the purr-fect way to catch criminals, according to researchers from the University of Leicester. They have shown that a single cat hair contains DNA which could link a suspect and a crime-scene, or a victim.

Bizarre new fossils shed light on ancient plankton

A scientist from the University of Leicester has discovered a new type of fossil that reveals life in the oceans half a billion years ago. The tiny organisms, detailed in a new study in the journal Proceedings of the Royal ...

