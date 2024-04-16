The University of Leicester was founded as Leicester and Rutledge College in 1918 in Leicester, England. In 1957, the University of Leicester was given its Royal Charter. Today, the University of Leicester has nearly 15,500 undergraduate and graduate students. The six faculties of the university are: Medicine and Biological Studies, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science Faculty of Social Science and Education, and Faculty of Engineering. The University of Leicester is noted for its high level of complex research, including astrophysics, biochemistry and genetics. The School of Engineering is ranked exceptionally high throughout Europe.

Address University Road Leicester LE1 7RH, UK Website http://www.le.ac.uk/external/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Leicester

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

