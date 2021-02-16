February 16, 2021

Photosynthetic bacteria-based cancer optotheranostics

by Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

Photosynthetic bacteria-based cancer optotheranostics
Schematic illustration of photosynthetic bacteria-based cancer optotheranostics. Credit: Eijiro Miyako from JAIST.

Cancer is one of the most thought-provoking healthcare problems throughout the world. The development of therapeutic agents with highly selective anti-cancer activities is increasingly attractive due to the lack of tumor selectivity of conventional treatments.

Scientists at Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST) have created a -based optotheranostics (Figure 1).

Discovered by Associate Professor Eijiro Miyako and his team from JAIST, natural purple photosynthetic bacteria (PPSB) can play a key role as a highly active cancer immunotheranostics agent that uses the bio-optical-window I and II near-infrared (NIR) light thanks to the light harvesting nanocomplexes in microbial membrane. The NIR light-driven PPSB would serve as an effective "all-in-one" theranostic material for use in deep tumor treatments.

At least, the present work has the following great advantages in comparison with other cancer treatments such as anticancer drug, nanomedicine, antibody, and conventional microbial therapies. 1) PPSB have high tumor specificity and non-pathogenicity; 2) Sufficient active cancer efficacy and multifunction such as NIR-I-to-NIR-II fluorescence (FL), photothermal conversion, (ROS) generation, and contrasty photoacoustic (PA) effect, can be simultaneously expressed using NIR light exposure without chemical functionalizations and genetic manipulations; 3) Complicated and expensive procedures for their production are unnecessary because they can be spontaneously proliferated by simple culturing in cheap medium.

The present experiments warrant further consideration of this novel theranostic approach for the treatment of refractory cancers. The team believes that the developed technology would advance for creating more effective medicine.

Explore further

Regulation of cancer stemness by the best combination of nanotech and genetic engineering
More information: Xi Yang et al, Optically activatable photosynthetic bacteria-based highly tumor specific immunotheranostics, Nano Today (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.nantod.2021.101100
Provided by Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
Citation: Photosynthetic bacteria-based cancer optotheranostics (2021, February 16) retrieved 16 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-photosynthetic-bacteria-based-cancer-optotheranostics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

4 hours ago

Do neuron electrical signals generate an electromagnetic field or wave?

4 hours ago

Oxford Vaccine Approved In Australia

7 hours ago

Can we move the brain cortex up and down?

14 hours ago

RNA coding sequence for proteins

22 hours ago

Far IR emitting fabrics increase transcutaneous oxygen levels

Feb 14, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments