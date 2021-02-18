February 18, 2021

Air pollution caused 160,000 deaths in big cities last year: NGO

India's capital New Delhi was the worst-affected in terms of premature deaths caused by air pollution in 2020, according to a re
India's capital New Delhi was the worst-affected in terms of premature deaths caused by air pollution in 2020, according to a report by Greenpeace Southeast Asia

Serious pollution caused around 160,000 premature deaths in the world's five most populous cities last year, even as air quality improved in some places due to coronavirus lockdowns, an environmental group said Thursday.

The worst-affected was New Delhi, the most polluted capital on Earth, where around 54,000 deaths are estimated to have occurred due to hazardous PM2.5 airborne particles, according to a report from Greenpeace Southeast Asia.

In Tokyo, the figure was 40,000 with the rest spread across Shanghai, Sao Paulo and Mexico City, according to the report, which looked at the impact of microscopic PM2.5 matter produced by burning fossil fuels.

"When governments choose coal, oil and gas over clean energy, it's our health that pays the price," said Avinash Chanchal, climate campaigner at Greenpeace India.

PM2.5 particles are considered the most harmful for health. They damage the heart and lungs, and increase the chances of severe asthma attacks.

Some studies have linked PM2.5 exposure to a higher risk of dying from Covid-19.

The report used an online tool that estimates the impacts of PM 2.5 by taking data from monitoring site IQAir and combining it with scientific risk models, as well as population and health data.

Lockdowns imposed around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic temporarily cleared the skies above big cities
Lockdowns imposed around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic temporarily cleared the skies above big cities

The tool is a collaboration between Greenpeace, IQAir, and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Despite the high numbers of deaths, coronavirus lockdowns imposed across the world—that took traffic off the streets and shut down polluting industries—did temporarily clear the skies above big cities.

Delhi, for instance, underwent a dramatic transformation for a period last year when curbs were imposed, with residents revelling in azure skies and clean air.

Scientists say that massive drops in some pollutants due to lockdowns are bound to have prevented deaths.

Nevertheless, Greenpeace urged governments to put investment in at the heart of plans to recover from the pandemic-triggered economic downturn.

"To really clean up our air, governments must stop building new coal plants, retire existing coal plants, and invest in generation, such as wind and solar," said the group's air pollution scientist Aidan Farrow.

Explore further

Air pollution costs $2.9 trillion a year: NGO

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Air pollution caused 160,000 deaths in big cities last year: NGO (2021, February 18) retrieved 18 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-air-pollution-deaths-big-cities.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New Global Map Projection

Feb 17, 2021

M 7.1 - 70 km ENE of Namie, Japan

Feb 14, 2021

Mw 7.7 SE of Loyalty Isl. - SW Pacific

Feb 12, 2021

Tectonic Plate Dynamics

Feb 10, 2021

Coal and the Fermi Paradox

Jan 30, 2021

Lightning Striking the Sea

Jan 26, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments