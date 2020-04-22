April 22, 2020

Locked-down Delhi revels in fresh air and blue sky

Clear skies can be seen over a deserted street near the Presidential Palace in Delhi as a result of the coronavirus clockdown
Clear skies can be seen over a deserted street near the Presidential Palace in Delhi as a result of the coronavirus clockdown

Residents of Delhi, regularly listed as one of the world's most polluted cities, are revelling in azure skies and clean air as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

The has been brought about by a lack of cars on the roads, shuttered industries and the halting of construction since a nationwide lockdown was ordered on March 24 to halt the spread of the deadly virus.

"We've never really experienced clean air like this," said Anumita Roy Chowdhury of the Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment.

"This is an amazing experience, but we must capitalise and learn from this," she told AFP.

India's Central Pollution Control Board and other monitors have all reported a major fall in pollution levels in the Indian capital—as well as other major cities.

On Wednesday, world Earth Day, levels of PM2.5 particulate—the most dangerous for —were "satisfactory", a far cry from days when they are 20 or 30 times accepted limits.

"It is like the Delhi of 20 or 30 years ago," said Krishna Singh, a government worker.

"It is such a shame we are barely allowed to go out to enjoy this."

Other areas of the vast country have also seen big differences in .

  • On the day India imposed its lockdown, Delhi's skies were hazy
    On the day India imposed its lockdown, Delhi's skies were hazy
  • A combination of pictures shows the street leading to the Presidential Palace on March 24, 2020, the day Indian imposed a lockd
    A combination of pictures shows the street leading to the Presidential Palace on March 24, 2020, the day Indian imposed a lockdown, compared to just over a week later

In nearby Punjab state, residents of Jalandhar have posted images on social media of Himalayan peaks that had been hidden for decades by haze and pollution.

A state agency, meanwhile, said the water quality of the revered Ganges river had also improved significantly since the lockdown began in Uttarakhand state.

"What the pandemic is telling us is that we have to raise the level... of our compliance and implementation of our clean air programmes," Chowdhury said.

"I am glad in some ways people have understood the value of and I hope this will create a public stake to maintain it."

Explore further

Lockdown reveals fresh air, cleaner rivers in India

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Locked-down Delhi revels in fresh air and blue sky (2020, April 22) retrieved 22 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-locked-down-delhi-revels-fresh-air.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question about variations of the Sun's path over long periods of time

Apr 20, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Apr 20, 2020

Heating capacity of sunlight

Apr 20, 2020

Disappearance of vapour trails - more warming?

Apr 15, 2020

Krakatoa erupts again, April 11, 2020

Apr 13, 2020

Better seismometry, Quiet Earth, Thanks Coronavirus

Apr 01, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments