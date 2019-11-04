November 4, 2019

India's capital restricts cars as people choke in dirty air

by Sheikh Saaliq

In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, vehicles wait for a signal at a crossing as the city enveloped in smog in New Delhi, India.

New Delhi restricted many private vehicles from the roads Monday to try to lessen pollution as people gasped and their eyes burned in toxic smog that exacerbated a public health crisis.

The "odd-even" scheme will restrict with odd-number license plates to driving on odd dates while even-numbered plates are allowed on even-numbered dates. It was begun days after authorities in the Indian capital began emergency control measures and ordered the closure of schools as reached a three-year high

The state-run Central Pollution Control Board's for New Delhi was "severe" at 436, about nine times the recommended maximum.

Traffic police officers, wearing protective masks, signaled cars to stop for not following the temporary rule. New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed for residents to follow the rule and for private taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers to support it.

Authorities said almost 1.2 million registered vehicles in Delhi will be off-road every day during the two-week restrictions.

People had a mixed response, with many seen outdoors not wearing protective masks.

"I don't think this odd-even scheme will do anything. It's mostly the stubble burning in the states of Punjab and Haryana which contributes to the pollution, and is also high," said Ajay Jasra, a Delhi resident.

Volunteers and policemen wear pollution masks and stand at a busy crossing with the banner saying obey odd and even, remove pollution, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Air pollution in New Delhi and northern Indian states peaks in the winter as farmers in neighboring agricultural regions set fire to clear land after the harvest and prepare for the next crop season. The pollution in the Indian capital also peaks after Diwali celebrations, the Hindu festival of light, when people set off fireworks.

People distraught over the pollution say they wanted to leave the city of more than 20 million people due to its .

"I feel like moving out as well because I'm young and I'm still on a stage of building up my life and my career," Delhi resident Divyam Mathur said.

The vehicle restrictions have been the Aam Aadmi Party-led city government's pet project to fight air . It was implemented twice in 2016 but remained controversial as critics have debated its success.

    Motorcyclists cover their faces with scarf to save themselves from air pollution as they wait at a crossing in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
    In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, policemen wear pollution masks and guard outside a cricket stadium in New Delhi, India.
    In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, Indians wear pollution mask and cross over a pedestrian bridge amidst thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India.
    Indian and foreign tourists wear pollution mask and take a walk at the India Gate amidst morning smog in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
    Volunteers wear pollution masks and stand at a busy crossing with the banner saying obey odd and even, remove pollution, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
    Volunteers wear pollution masks as they stand at a busy crossing with the banner saying obey odd and even, remove pollution, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
    A Delhi Traffic police officer wears a pollution mask and clears the irritants in his eyes in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Vehicle and industrial emissions, pollutants from firecrackers, and construction dust sharply increase each winter, exacerbating what is already a public health crisis.

Last year, the New Delhi government ordered firefighters to sprinkle water from high-rise buildings to settle dust, stopped garbage fires and ordered builders to cover construction sites to stop dust enveloping the area as hazardous air quality affected millions of people.

World Health Organization data released last year gave India the dubious distinction of having the world's 10 most polluted cities.

