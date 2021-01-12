January 12, 2021

Why won't antibiotics cure us anymore?

by Leiden University

antibiotic
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Current means of fighting bacteria are no longer as good as they used to be because of antibiotic resistance. These days, people are dying from bacterial infections that could have been cured fifty years ago.

At the University of the Netherlands, Nathaniel Martin, professor of Biological Chemistry at the Institute of Biology Leiden, explains why current are no longer as successful as they used to be. He discusses various solutions, such as designing synthetic antibiotics in the lab.

Credit: Leiden University

