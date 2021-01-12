Why won't antibiotics cure us anymore?

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Current means of fighting bacteria are no longer as good as they used to be because of antibiotic resistance. These days, people are dying from bacterial infections that could have been cured fifty years ago.

At the University of the Netherlands, Nathaniel Martin, professor of Biological Chemistry at the Institute of Biology Leiden, explains why current antibiotics are no longer as successful as they used to be. He discusses various solutions, such as designing synthetic antibiotics in the lab.

Credit: Leiden University

Explore further Deadly infections on the increase: Urgent need for new antibiotics