Oak Ridge National Laboratory contributed to an international study that found almost 300 novel types of microbes living near a deep sea volcano. These microbes, which could be used in biotechnology, reveal new insights about their extreme underwater environment.
Two distinct communities of heat-loving and many acid-loving microbes live near Brother's Volcano, located about 200 miles northeast of New Zealand and 6,000 feet underwater. Known as extremophiles, these microbes thrive in water heated by magma and hydrothermal vents.
Though they live close to one another, the microbial communities reflect differences in water chemistry and temperature from geological features. In analyzing the new bacterial and archaeal families, ORNL's Mircea Podar thinks microbes like these can help better characterize extreme environments.
"We're heading to a point where microbes can be very informative about the environment they came from and even reflect some of the past," Podar said. "With more data, we can use microbes as a proxy to characterize environments where traditional measurements are challenging to capture."
More information:
Anna-Louise Reysenbach et al, Complex subsurface hydrothermal fluid mixing at a submarine arc volcano supports distinct and highly diverse microbial communities, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2019021117
Citation:
Volcanic microbes (2021, January 19)
retrieved 19 January 2021
from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-volcanic-microbes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
Volcanic microbes
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments