January 29, 2021

Unfrozen water content affects thermal-hydro-mechanical characteristics of frozen soil

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

soil
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The content of unfrozen water in frozen soil affects the freeze-thaw cycle, hydrological cycle, water and energy exchange between land and air, vegetation growth and structural strength of soil in cold regions. Currently, theoretical explanations for the presence of unfrozen water include capillarity action, surface effect, adsorption forces and the electrical double layer.

However, in addition to capillarity, few studies have discussed the contribution of other functions to the formation of unfrozen water in frozen soil, as well as the differences and relations between these functions, which directly affects the physical modeling and content calculation of unfrozen water, and indirectly restricts the application of unfrozen water in the fields of climate, hydrology, ecology and engineering.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Gao Xiaoqing from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources (NIEER) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), together with researchers from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of CAS, established a theoretical model based on the electrical double-layer structure, to calculate the unfrozen water content of frozen soil and explore the control on a soil freezing characteristic curve.

In this study, the researchers assumed that the residual unfrozen water at very low temperatures is held within the adsorption-layer solution and that the remaining unfrozen water within the influence of surface effects is the cationic solution in the diffuse layer.

The similarity in the underlying mathematical structure of the derived theoretical and parametric models to current semi-empirical models further suggests that the effects of clay are the main causes of unfrozen water in frozen soil.

"Our theoretical unfrozen content model illustrates the relationship between the microscopic physical quantities and the macroscopic mechanical properties of frozen soils." said Prof. Gao, "However, some approximations and assumptions needed when deriving the model are not truly representative of real frozen , so we hope to solve these problems in future studies."

This study has been published on Water Resources Research, titled "Modeling the Unfrozen Water Content of Frozen Soil Based on the Absorption Effects of Clay Surfaces."

Explore further

Scientists develop new land surface model including multiple processes and human activities
More information: Xiao Jin et al. Modeling the Unfrozen Water Content of Frozen Soil Based on the Absorption Effects of Clay Surfaces, Water Resources Research (2020). DOI: 10.1029/2020WR027482
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Unfrozen water content affects thermal-hydro-mechanical characteristics of frozen soil (2021, January 29) retrieved 29 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-unfrozen-content-affects-thermal-hydro-mechanical-characteristics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Coal and the Fermi Paradox

Jan 27, 2021

Lightning Striking the Sea

Jan 26, 2021

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

Jan 18, 2021

Does the world really need 'more power'?

Jan 10, 2021

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Jan 08, 2021

Mw 6.4 Quake Croatia

Dec 29, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments